The other day I realized that it was already fifteen years since the publication of the most anticipated album of my youth, Bathyscaphe Katiuskas, a masterpiece of the Mallorcan people Antònia Font. In 2006, I lived everything with an intensity that if it were eternal would be unbearable: the songs, the movies, the love and lack of love, the friendships, the jealousy, the fears … Of all that, even if it seems like yesterday, it remains little bit: maturity comes with a layer of neutrality that softens almost everything. Of the futile worries of yesteryear, the only thing that remains dramatic is the football that affects us the most: our team’s. In their matches we recover the hysteria of adolescence, the roller coaster of sensations that takes us from the end of the world to paradise. That is their magic: the return to the endless nights of crying and laughing, laughing and crying, going from one state to another to end up confusing them.

April arrives and then May will come. The games will be much more important. The significance of a defeat will bring us closer to the precipice and triumphs will make us dream of eternal lives. If we lose, we will ask ourselves again why they call something that generates so much suffering a fondness and we will rethink our entire existence: Is it worth something so random to determine our state of mind?

Disappointment of several fans in the stands.

And the answer, in the end, even in the darkest holes, is yes. Because to feel pain is to become aware of our love. Because the hardest blows remind us that we are alive, that we feel, that we are not stone sculptures who see time pass with stoicism and indifference. Living the experience is worth it, it generates memories, it provokes sensations. Like all those nights in 2006 that didn’t end the way we wanted them to. We mourned the rejection, but we knew ourselves capable of wishing.

It is much better to lose and have it hurt than to spend your life watching games that we do not care about. Nobody writes texts about endless afternoons of inevitable naps while teams that we feel are alien to fight.