Cajeme.- A man was stoned to death in a house invaded in the Villa Bonita neighborhood, located in the city of Cajeme, Sonora, according to official information.

The Secretary of Public Security of the State of Sonora (SSP) announced that elements of the corporation came to support the municipal police

According to the preliminary report, one person died after being hit with stones. According to the State Attorney General’s Office (FGJE) this case is related to drug dealing.

In the aforementioned sector there are 29 percent of the abandoned houses. Given the perception of insecurity that these places generate, the Permanent Day for Peace seeks to reduce the risk that these places represent, as reported by the Ministry of Public Security.