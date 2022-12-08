A confrontational thing, this BMW XM at the Masters Expo in Amsterdam.

If you still feel like a party this weekend and you still have a glitter suit lying around somewhere. Put it on and head towards Amsterdam. The Masters Expo will be held in the Amsterdam RAI from 8 to 12 December. You know, that decadent party formerly known as Masters of Lxry and Miljonair Fair.

In addition to boats, drinks, watches and other toys, there is also something to experience in the car field. BMW is there with the XM. For those attending the Masters Expo, it will be a first confrontation with the brand new plug-in hybrid super SUV from BMW M.

The XM is the first SUV, developed entirely by BMW M. The sporty sub-brand of the German car manufacturer has existed for 50 years and they are celebrating this with the introduction of the XM, among other things. It really is a colossus, because there is 5.11 meters of car. The Netherlands is therefore not the target group for this machine at all. China, Middle East, America. This model should do well there soon.

Our local photo slave shot a few shots of the new BMW XM at the Masters Expo. After three photos he spontaneously suffered a stroke, which is why the quality is not optimal.

The BMW XM is quite outspoken, so the Masters Expo is actually a very suitable location for this car. This SUV combines a twin-turbo V8 with an electric motor, together good for a system power of 653 hp and 800 Nm of torque. It is not very impressive, for example, Mercedes-AMG has much more powerful PHEVs with an 802 hp / 1,450 Nm torque Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance.

This article Scare! This BMW XM in Amsterdam first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#startle #BMW #Amsterdam