12/30/2023 – 10:01

With 2 days left until the end of 2023, anyone looking for a job in the job market can take advantage of the opportunities below. Dinheiro listed at least 14 companies that are open for registration in selection processes in different regions of the country.

According to a survey of the Infojobs, 2023 ends still hot, especially for the Commercial sector, responsible for 38.5% of ads on the jobsite, followed by Gastronomy and Logistics, with 6.5%. The administrative and IT areas are also in evidence, with 6.4% and 3.2%.

Mechanized

A Mechanized, a startup that connects mechanic workshops and dealers to automotive parts suppliers, has six vacancies open in the following areas: Tech, with the positions Senior Software Engineer and Mid Frontend Software Engineer; Operations, for Logistics Coordinator (affirmative for women) and Buyer; E-commerce, Quotation Analyst and Customer Service Analyst. Interested parties can send their CV to [email protected]

Blue Account

fintech Blue Account has 14 vacancies open in the commercial, marketing and support areas, with opportunities for Senior Backend Engineer, Service Analyst, Senior Product Marketing, among others. Interested parties can check all vacancies and register on the link.

Intelligenza IT

A Intelligenza IT, a consultancy specializing in HR technologies, has vacancies open for Pre-Sales consultant, SuccessFactors LMS consultant, Customer Success analyst and Content Specialist. Interested parties can check all vacancies and register on the link.

Klubi

fintech Klubi There are vacancies open for your sales team. To participate in the selection process for one of the vacancies, interested parties must register in this link.

Turbi

A Turbi, a digital car rental and subscription company, has open positions in remote, hybrid and in-person formats in opportunities for the roles of Accounts Payable Analyst, Media Analyst, Software Engineer, CX Analyst and Manager, Organizational Psychologist and Head of Operations. Interested parties can check all vacancies and apply in this link.

V4 Company

A V4 Companywhich provides marketing consultancyis almost 380 open positions (in-person, hybrid and remote) in different parts of the country, such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Federal District, Minas Gerais, Santa Catarina and others. Interested people can access the V4 Company website and search for the field Work with us or directly access this link https://franquiasv4.gupy.io/where you can also get details, including qualifications and requirements, as well as benefits.

SysMap

A SysMap Solutions has more than 100 open positions, which cover different areas, such as: data, Full Stack developers, Back-end and Front-end, mobile, UX and UI designers, microservices architects, in addition to several options in the Salesforce area, for different profiles, such as developers, leaders Vlocity technicians and experts. The vacancies are, for the most part, for working remotely, allowing professionals to apply from anywhere in Brazil and the world. Professionals can consult more information about vacancies and apply in this link.

Ease Labs

A Ease Labs, which manufactures Cannabis products, has seven vacancies open to work at the company's headquarters, located in Belo Horizonte (MG), in positions such as Quality Supervisor, Tax Analyst, BI Analyst and Intern. Registration must be made in this link.

Hero Insurance

A Hero Insurance, an insurtech specialized in the digital travel insurance market, has 7 vacancies open for sales executives in different regions of the country, such as: Bahia, Mato Grosso, Santa Catarina, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. Interested parties can send their CV to [email protected] .

Elsys

Elsys, a Brazilian technology solutions company, has 7 open positions: Corporate Commercial Representative, Telemarketing Operator, Sr. Telecom Products and Services Analyst, Contract Management Coordinator, Product Owner – New Business (Technology), Internal Controls Analyst /Risk Management and PL QMS Analyst (Quality Management System). The opportunities are for Rio Grande do Sul, Greater São Paulo and Amazonas. For more information, click on link.

Zup

Zup, a technology company from Uberlândia (MG), has 4 vacancies open for: Senior Bakend Java/Kotlin Developer, Data Engineer, Lead Cloud Engineer and Platform Staff Engineer. For more information, visit the vacancies website: https://www.zup.com.br/carreiras.

Athena Energy

A Athena Energya sales company that offers customized energy solutions to companies, has three vacancies open in the sales area: one for Sales coordinator, in Recife (PE), with previous experience of at least five years in sales leadership positions, preferably in the energy trading sector; and two for Sales representative, in Campinas (SP) and Recife (PE), with proven experience in sales also in the energy sector, communication and negotiation skills, and knowledge of the segment. Those interested in participating in the selection process must send their CV, accompanied by a cover letter, to [email protected] until January 5, 2024.

YANMAR

A YANMAR, a Japanese multinational manufacturer of compact machines for the agricultural and construction sectors, industrial and marine engines, power systems and generator sets, has 7 open positions. Two exclusive for PCD's, in the Operational and Administrative area; three vacancies for PDC's, one for Quality Assistant and two for Business Consultant; in addition to a vacancy for an Import Assistant and another for an Import Intern. The opportunities are for Indaiatuba (SP), Osasco (SP) and Manaus (AM). Interested parties can apply via the link: https://visualcargo.com.br/yanmar/trabalheconosco.