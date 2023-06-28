Estadão Contenti

São Paulo, 28 – After 15 years operating in Australia through a series of acquisitions of local companies, JBS decided to take its JBS Sem Fronteiras program to the country, which for ten years has selected employees from Brazil to work abroad and today has almost 70 employees in Canada and the United States. The new edition of the program, aimed for the first time at the nation of Oceania, offers a significantly greater offer of 1,500 vacancies in the productive and administrative areas of units of JBS Australia.

The expansion was possible thanks to the support of the J&F Institute, which will make it possible to qualify employees “on a large scale”. “This created conditions for the company to be able to expand JBS Sem Fronteiras”, says the company.

Behind the initiative is the need for the global giant to maintain its culture in the various markets it entered through the purchase of national companies, as well as to ensure greater efficiency in operations at the units abroad, according to the executive director of Human Resources at JBS Brazil, Fernando Meller. “We grew at a very high speed, we bought different companies, we experienced the challenge of growth. With the program, we can take our quality, productivity and excellence faster, without a doubt; as we have more people trained who know our processes, we gain speed,” said Meller.

JBS Sem Fronteiras was born about ten years ago, with the sending of a small group of production supervisors to Canada, in order to strengthen the operation in the country. In the early years, five to ten employees were sent abroad per year. “We were learning and enjoying the program”, he recalls. Meller highlights the “quality” of the Brazilian workforce working in the agricultural sector, which helps to disseminate local practices in the company’s units that already participate in the program.

Today, JBS has 70 employees working outside Brazil through JBS Sem Fronteiras, 53 in Canada, 11 in the United States and 6 who have already gone to Australia. In addition to them, another 216 employees work in 22 countries, most of them in the United States (76), the Netherlands (30) and the United Arab Emirates (20), which brings the total number of company employees working abroad to 286.

Spreading the JBS culture in strategic countries is at the root of JBS Sem Fronteiras, emphasizes Meller. In Australia, the country where it entered in 2007 through the purchase of Australia Meat Holdings and today operates in the prepared food, lamb, pork and aquaculture segments, the company obtains 9% of its global net revenue.

It was BRL 32.6 billion in 2022, out of a total of BRL 375 billion worldwide. There, it has more than 14,000 employees, nine meat processing units, six feedlots, a transport division and more than 30 brands incorporated after a series of acquisitions in the 15 years present in the country. Among them, Huon, for salmon raised in captivity, acquired in 2021; Rivalea, from the pork segment, whose purchase was completed in 2022; Primo Foods, a major producer of ham, bacon and salami; Seven Point Australian Pork, among others.

“Culture for us is something so significant that last year we held almost 31 events around the world about our culture, 11 in Brazil and 20 abroad, with almost 15,000 leaders participating. She is present when we hire people and also when we select these people (for the program)”, says Meller.

Through JBS Sem Fronteiras, employees receive support from the J&F Institute, for business education, in order to improve their knowledge of the English language or even learn the language from scratch. They are also prepared for the lifestyle in the destination country, with lectures on culture, climate, housing and other local aspects; they receive assistance in the process of obtaining a work visa and support from their arrival until adaptation, according to Meller.

To participate, those interested must have completed elementary school, have been a JBS employee for at least 12 months and have at least two years of experience. Each employee goes to stay indefinitely. “The majority stays, grows, assumes ever higher positions. Our track record is one of permanence (at the destination),” she says.

Among the attributes of JBS culture, the executive highlights “ownership attitude, determination, simplicity, humility, frankness”, among others. The item “ownership attitude”, he explains, implies local leaders, from different areas, assuming the responsibility of “thinking of the whole”. “Given our diversification and large number of operations, we need everyone to have this behavior in order to have a fluid and efficient operation. These are characteristics that we strengthen in our employees (in Brazil) and in the whole world”, he argues. “When we visit other units (abroad), we see behaviors and attitudes that we observe here in Brazil, which makes our performance in the world very similar to the Brazilian one.”

The program also has the effect of attracting talent to the company in Brazil, by paving the way for many professionals to have the experience of living outside the country. In Brazil, there are 140,000 employees in more than 20 states – the company makes a point of saying that it is one of the largest employers in Brazil. Worldwide, there are 260,000 employees in 24 countries. “The program is a process where everyone wins, we for the opportunity to strengthen our culture, improve our performance, for the quality of our employees. On the people side, we know that having an experience abroad is the dream of many people”, says Meller.

