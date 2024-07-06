Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/07/2024 – 7:24

The Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (Progressistas-AL), called a plenary session for next Monday, the 8th. The agenda has not been released, but the goal is to have the deputies return to Brasília at the beginning of the week, to speed up the final discussions on the regulation of the tax reform. The expectation is that the vote on the first project and perhaps the second will take place next week, before the parliamentary recess, which begins on the 18th.

The working group analyzing the main text of the regulation presented its report this Thursday, the 4th, but some decisions will still be made by Lira and the party leaders in the coming days. This proposal deals with the general law of the Contribution on Goods and Services (CBS), the Tax on Goods and Services (IBS) and the Selective Tax, in addition to topics such as basic food baskets and cashback.

For Congressman Claudio Cajado (Progressistas-AL), one of the authors of the report presented on Thursday, changes to the text will now only occur in the plenary. “Any additional demands, suggestions, constructive criticisms and opinions will be made in the plenary of the Chamber.”

Also on Monday, the report on the second project, which deals with the Management Committee and the distribution of IBS revenue to states and municipalities, should be presented.

Urgency

The government requested constitutional urgency for the processing of this first project. With this, the proposal can skip the committee analysis stage and be assessed directly in the plenary.

Constitutional urgency is a prerogative of the Executive Branch. When it is in force, the bill is blocked from the plenary agenda after 45 days. According to the leader of the government in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), with the urgency requested by the government, it will not be necessary to approve a request in the plenary.

The 45-day deadline also applies to the Senate. This means that senators will have this period to vote on the text after it has been approved by the deputies. After this period, the proposal will be blocked from the House’s agenda, unless the government decides to withdraw the request for constitutional urgency.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.