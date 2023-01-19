joint committee to solve the crisis

This month witnessed successive contacts with Turkey, including a phone call between Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which they discussed securing Iraq’s share of the waters of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

In this context, the two countries agreed to form a joint committee to solve the water problem and the repeated Turkish attacks on the border, where the Iraqi delegation met, headed by Mohsen al-Mandlawi, First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Speaker of the Turkish National Assembly Mustafa Shantoub, on the sidelines of the delegation’s participation in the work of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in The Turkish city of Antalya, last week, according to the Iraqi News Agency.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations, Iraq’s share of water, and attacks on the Iraqi borders.

turning point

Director of the Iraqi Center for Strategic Studies Ghazi Faisal Hussein describes the formation of an Iraqi-Turkish committee to find solutions to water and border problems as a “very important turning point” in dealing with water problems in Iraq.

I attribute this to:

One of the reasons for the lack of water coming to Iraq is Turkey’s retention of water in the dams it built, including the Ataturk Dam, which caused a decrease in the percentage of the Euphrates River water that goes to Syria and then to Iraq. The same applies to dams that reduced the flow of the Tigris River.

Through this committee, it is possible to go to the rules of international law that regulate the division and distribution of water between the riparian countries in a fair manner.

Water has not been distributed in a fair manner, according to agreements documented by the United Nations, and this will ensure the stability of political, economic and social relations between Iraq and Turkey.

Relations between the two countries are important, as the volume of annual trade exchange sometimes reaches $20 billion, and Iraq is a large importer of agricultural, food and technology products from Turkey.

In light of the consolidation of relations, it is possible to benefit from Turkey’s experience in building cities, and to bring investments to build cities in central and southern Iraq, just as it invested in the cities of Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Dohuk, and roads in the regions of Kurdistan, in addition to roads and bridges.

Solving the water problem is a step to guarantee Turkey’s needs for oil and gas, which are produced in significant quantities in Sulaymaniyah.

catastrophic repercussions