Nazi ecologists scar a Van Gogh in London with tomato sauce and the case of the Last Generation and in Rome

You can’t get any more of these self-styled ecologists who travel the world to break people’s zebedees. The latest found by the “naziecologists“, As many now call them, was to smear the famous work of Vincent Van Gogh with a tomato soup,”Sunflowers”Which is located at the National Gallery in London and is listed at 80 million euros.

The licensed idiots are engaged in the protest campaign against oil, “Just Stop Oil”, One of the many stupid things that have the only opposite effect of inducing people to love oil, in light of what these rowdy people are up to. Certainly could not miss a reference focused on undocumented “steps backwards” of the British government in the fight against climate change of the new Tory executive of Liz Truss who have imposed a sort of urban guerrilla warfare in London with daily attacks on buses, subways and cars. But let’s go back to the masterpiece, it must be said, that they combined yesterday.

The two wild-eyed activists (20 and 21 years old respectively) walked in with a white short-sleeved T-shirt with black writing with the name of the terrorist campaign they are carrying out and therefore it was a mistake on the part of the Museum to let them in. Then, as can be seen from the video first published by the The Guardianwhich naturally went viral quickly, they pulled out two jars of tomato soup Heinz (hidden advertising?), Which is edible, and then they made the nice gesture.

Immediately after, as per the textbook of the perfect terrorist, they pulled a stick of quick glue out of their bras and stuck with their left hand on the wall under the painting, smearing it further and began to laugh sparsely. Then the speech of Phoebe Plummerwho wore unlikely purple hair and who defiantly yelled at visiting people whether a painting or life on planet Earth was more important to them.

The two idiots have been arrested but we are sure that some English judges will find their insane gesture very “romantic” and “environmentalist” and will soon put them out again, so they are ready to carry out some other attack in order to appear in the international media. Instead, it would take a nice strong signal from the British judiciary to make these scoundrels want to repeat their heroic deeds.

In the meantime, however, things did not go well for the two young ladies because it turned out that the painting was fortunately protected by a very thin sheet of glass and not even the precious frame was seriously damaged. So they rightly find themselves with the picture clean and in the jail, where we hope they will stay there as long as possible.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning the homegrown emulators of Last generation who for months have been breaking the bales in all the cities of Italy and especially in Rome where they have the hobby of blocking the Grande Raccordo Anulare in the morning, when people have to go to work, not like these radical-chic who do not have no way. Yesterday, Friday 14 October, they also blocked the fundamental Magliana viaduct.

Naturally the reactions of the motorists were furious and sooner or later we will escape the irreparable cause of the laxity of the institutions, first of all the brigade and the police, who do not act promptly and with adequate vehemence against these little emulators of Greta, which the kindest people now call “gretini”. Among other things, it should be noted that precisely this violent attitude of the self-styled environmental groups damages the right ecological battles at the level of world public opinion that are waged in a peaceful way by many millions of people.

Subscribe to the newsletter

