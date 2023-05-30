We live in an era in which work and free time are confused, smart working has literally transformed our homes into offices, it is increasingly important today not to accumulate too much stress and therefore carve out time to “disconnect” and rest. Stress makes sleeping badly and can make insomnia chronic, it is estimated that every year at least 12 million Italians have insomnia problems and in recent years the trend has been on the rise…

Sleeping is essential for our well-being, through healthy sleep the body and mind regenerate, making us wake up full of vitality in a state of optimal psychophysical well-being. During sleep and more precisely in deep sleep stageswe release mental stress and the whole body activates a whole series of essential processes for our balance: among the most important is energy recovery through metabolism, regulation of the immune systemthe anti-inflammatory response, even the skin becomes brighter and elastic…

Stress the number 1 enemy of sleep

The causes attributable to sleep problems are difficult to identify clearly, because the components are largely subjective, linked to the personal sphere, but there are also factors caused by “objective issues” disorders such as a headache or pains such as the classic back pain…

In general, stress is the first factor to undermine sleep, in fact when we are under too much pressure we can also experience physical symptoms such as intestinal or back pain…

Stress begins to be felt mainly in the evening or in general when we take a break from work, as it is our psychophysical response to emotional, cognitive or social tasks that we perceive as excessive – too many thoughts, which if negative can also lead to states of mild anxiety.

Anxiety and evening stress are two elements that should not be underestimated as they can create a vicious circle with insomnia.

I’m stressed, I have too many thoughts and fears, I can’t sleep, the next day I’ll be even more tired and stressed… after all, the hectic life of modern man doesn’t help.

How important is the mattress?

A fundamental element for a quality sleep is the mattress we use, which must support our body by facilitating its relaxation.

It is important that it maintains the natural curvature of the spine and that by relaxing the back it relieves pain and muscle tension.

The previous generations of mattresses were defined as “orthopedic” today thanks to the zones with differentiated bearing capacity and the most advanced materials such as pocket springs or memory foams, we have “ergonomic” mattresses, among these stands out the zenO sport mattress which thanks to its 3 levels of super breathable memory on an ergonomic base with 7 differentiated zones manages to support the body by reducing pressure in the most protruding points and thanks to the innovative biobased graphene fabric it balances the accumulated electrostatic charge, reducing cellular stress.

All a matter of circadian rhythm

That internal mechanism, like a clock, that synchronizes physiological functions with the light and dark sleep/wake cycle.

Rhythmicity is created by molecular “clocks”, whose activity generates changes in our physiology with a periodicity of about one day.

Stress should not be underestimated, as it easily creates an imbalance in our bio-rhythm which regulates hormone production and many activities of our body.

The circadian rhythm is closely related to the endocannabinoid system “ECS”, all organs that have this “molecular clock” inside them are influenced by the levels and stimulation of endogenous cannabinoids and phytocannabinoids, physiological processes such as: sleep-wake rhythm, regulation of body temperature, satiety, learning and memory, anti-inflammatory response, metabolic and hormonal regulation…

As detailed by the team Greenorganics The endocannabinoid system is a communication system between cells which branches off from the central nervous system to the peripheral areas of our body, is made up of receptors – endocannabinoids – enzymes and hormones.

For example, anandamide, an endogenous cannabinoid, produced by our body decreases wakefulness and increases deep sleep and REM phase.

As far as sleep is concerned, there is a connection between the two systems directly in the pineal gland, where melatonin, the sleep hormone, is synthesized and released, this implies that an imbalance in these systems, which are easily inhibited by excessive stress it can lead us to sleepless nights.

It is no coincidence that when one is particularly under pressure the cortisol produced by the body in response to stress inhibits the amount of melatonin and serotonin (happiness hormone) making it more difficult for us to fall asleep.

In conclusion, it is good to acquire a daily personal relaxation routine through exercises such as meditation or yoga, or add natural supplements to our diet that can act in reducing the state of stress.