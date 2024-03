Chinese politicians during a meeting of the National People's Congress | Photo: EFE/EPA/WU HAO

During the traditional political meeting called “Two Sessions” at the National People's Assembly, the parliament of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which took place this week in Beijing, Xi Jinping's regime increased its efforts to prevent local internet users from access web pages that are prohibited in the Asian country, such as Google and foreign news sites.

According to information from the Argentine portal Infobaethe Chinese regime used censorship programs, removing hashtags (including those that talked about the country's economic situation), canceling VPNs and blocking sensitive topics on the social network Weibo, the most used by the Chinese.

China is already known for operating one of the strongest internet censorship networks in the world, known as the “Great Firewall”. To attempt to access external content, which is beyond the reach of the Communist Party's censorship, it is necessary to use virtual private networks (VPNs), however, during the political meeting that took place at the National People's Assembly, it was reported that the VPNs found it difficult to circumvent restrictions imposed in the country, and disconnections became more frequent.

A representative from a VPN service told Agence France-Presse (AFP), that “there is now more censorship because of political meetings in China.”

The meeting, which is part of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is an annual meeting where national leaders discuss the current year's political agenda.

According to the InfobaeThis year, dictator Xi declared that the Communist Party's control over the internet had been “strengthened” and that it was crucial for the State to “govern cyberspace”. In addition, security was reinforced throughout the capital, with security officers roaming the streets with sniffer dogs and volunteers wearing red bracelets monitoring pedestrians.