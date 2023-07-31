I remember an episode of The Simpsons that I always watched with envy. The entire family was getting ready to go on vacation, and Lisa, the overly responsible sister, decided that this summer she was going to reinvent herself. To do this, she left her empty suitcase. What a symbol of freedom: starting from scratch, without ballasts or past; without a closet, without even a name. This can only be done in summer. (1)

My purpose there, at the beginning of July, was to find something that “would change our hearts forever.” After a few weeks I had to admit that this was too ambitious, so I convinced myself that details can also leave their mark. Of course (2): a delicious afternoon by the pool, a nap with a swimsuit on and wet hair or those tickles just as the plane takes off. That is what it means to feed the fullness. Dawn happy and that throughout the day that blessed state of mind remains. (3)

But let’s not fool ourselves, for happiness to appear in networks or in groups it cannot be so abstract, so minuscule. A majestic landscape must appear, a light that bathes the entire image and a modeled body. (4) Or, if we refer to the conversational key, it is necessary to come up with a memorable anecdote that, based on repeating it at dinners and coffees, becomes the best story of your life. I’m in those In a few days I’ll be in the office and I’m pondering what improbable but plausible story I could tell my colleagues during the break on my first working day. (5)

Since I’m not tanned, I’ve already ruled out adventures near the coast and, taking into account the adjustment of the jet lag, I should set the epic in a radius of less than 2,000 kilometers… A torrid love perhaps? A succession of blessed misfortunes? A few experiences at the rhythm of a video clip? (6) None of this has happened to me, but looking back over my imperfect summer, with its hot days and down times, I have grown fond of it. Those of 2023 will have been frayed holidays and for this reason, with their half-written postcards, they will become unforgettable. A summer that is not over yet and I already miss it. (7)