This adorable dog works in the hotel and makes people’s stay much more original and pleasant. They adopted him 12 years ago and since then the puppy has been busy helping out as best he can in the hotel lobby. For example by carrying the key of the rooms where guests will stayescorting them as if he were their personal bodyguard.

Photo source from video on TiktTok by matianabahamonde

This 12-year-old pup went viral after a video was posted on TikTok. A guest of the Hotel Tres Máscaras, located in ad AyacuchoPeruvian city, capital of the province of Huamanga and of the Ayacucho region.

The puppy has been adopted for a very long time now. And in exchange for this kindness, which allowed him to have a roof over his head and a family to look after him, he gets busy, accompanying guests and bringing them to know the place.

It is an old, but very nice hotel, close to the square, and the owners are nice people.

This can be read in the description of the video which shows the intelligent dog who took the key to his room and accompanied the guests, who had decided to rest there for a night, before continuing the journey, taking them directly to their room. For 12 years it seems to have been the puppy’s job.

The dog who works at the hotel has conquered everyone on TikTok

The video was posted by a TikTok user named @matianabahamonde on January 2nd. And it quickly went viral, because this sweet little dog simply is adorable.

In just a few days, the publication exceeded 800m users who left likes and comments. Now we want to book that hotel too!