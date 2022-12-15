Carrots were of various colors until, in the 16th century, Dutch farmers searched for a variety that included a high percentage of beta-carotene, an orange color pigment. Jenner Images (Getty)

In these days of football we have heard more than once the announcers refer to the Dutch team with the name of “A Clockwork Orange”. The nickname is evident, since it is due to the orange color of his clothing. On the other hand, it is also the color by which the Netherlands is recognized internationally since the House of Orange took over the government of the nation. Because of this detail —and by mistake— the color of the carrot is associated with a whim of the Dutch Royal House. Let’s go by parts or, better, by moments.

Because at first, carrots were of various colors, purple being the most common and white and yellow the next on the scale. But at the end of the 16th century the second moment arrived, and the Dutch farmers, who were the largest European carrot producers, decided to go in search of a variety that included a high percentage of beta-carotene, the pigment responsible for the orange coloration of carrots.

They did this not to expand the color of the Dutch Royal House, but because of the antioxidant properties of the aforementioned pigment, since beta-carotene provides enough vitamin A necessary in the diet. In this way, Dutch farmers improved the species. So the deliberate crossing was not to intentionally match the color of the Dutch Royal House with the vegetable, that’s a myth, let’s be clear. Another matter is that it is very good to talk about it at lunch and dinner on these dates, when the carrot appears in threads on the snowy cheese of the canapés.

In any case, the carrot is an example of how human beings have transformed nature to their benefit, using scientific knowledge to thus modify the reality of the fruits of the earth. Right now no one would identify the carrot with the color purple; in the same way – worth the comparison – that no one would identify the Dutch team with any other color of sports equipment than orange.

To continue with colors and scientific mythology, we are going to deal with an opposite case, that is, a case in which the imitation of reality is ahead of science, and we are going to do it with the example of paintings worked with the technique of pointillism, a method that emerged in France at the end of the 19th century where the application of points, when viewed from a certain distance, gives rise to concrete figures.

This leads us to Heisenberg’s uncertainty principle, one of the fathers of quantum physics, who says —in bulk— that when an invisible particle can be seen, it cannot be measured, and when it is allowed to be measured, its position cannot be determined. space. For this reason, observing an electron is the closest thing to observing one of the many points in Vincent van Gogh’s self-portrait, from 1887, made with this technique. If you move further away, you lose sight of it, but it is then that the outlines of the motif emerge, the sad face of the painter who was ahead of science.

The principle that Heisenberg enunciated is from 1927, when Vincent van Gogh had been dead for more than thirty years. I hope these things serve to talk about something other than football at Christmas gatherings, because, as the scientist Jorge Wagensberg pointed out in his day: “Conversing is the best training a human being can have when navigating uncertainty ”. Happy sailing.

