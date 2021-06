To serve more countries, Moderna plans to expand vaccine production

The vaccine from the Moderna laboratory, in the USA, is an immunizing agent used in several countries.| Photo: Disclosure/Modern

Moderna is adding two new production lines to its Covid-19 vaccine plant in Norwood, on the outskirts of Boston (Massachusetts, USA), as part of a strategy to prepare for the future of the pandemic and be able to respond more countries. The idea is for one of the lines to start operating by the fall of the USA and the second, by the beginning of 2022. The project will help increase the total production of the Moderna plant in Norwood by 50%, according to company executives.

The US biotech company and partners are also expanding production capacity outside the US, aiming to nearly triple the annual global volume of Covid-19 vaccine doses to about 3 billion by 2022. goal is 1 billion doses.

“Our plan and hope is that, as soon as the US has enough doses, we can export in a way that helps as many countries as possible around the world,” said Moderna’s chief executive, Stéphane Bancel.