Unit of the richest Federation in Brazil also complains that it wants more funds from the Constitutional Fund and president signals positively

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) addressed this Monday (5.jun.2023) matters related to the Federal District in a meeting with leaders of political parties in the Senate. The meeting marked the debut of the Chief Executive in the political articulation of the government.

Of the 8 present, only the PSDB leader, Izalci Lucas (DF), is not a direct ally of the petista. The DF representative went to the presidential office with specific demands for the federal capital. He asked Lula about the amendment that threatens the extinction of the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District in the proposed new fiscal framework. He also spoke about the authorization of the readjustment for public security employees in the capital.

According to Izalci, Lula selected the senator Randolph Rodrigues (no AP-party) to make the PLN (Bill of the National Congress) of the police forces viable and, thus, guarantee the salary recomposition of the area.

The head of the Executive would also have said that he can veto the part that deals with the Constitutional Fund in the text of the new spending ceiling or that he would be willing to help the DF bench to remove this point by means of an agreement if it is approved in the Senate.

According to Izalci, “Lula did not know about the change” approved by the House in FCDF (Constitutional Fund of the Federal District). The fund represents around 40% of the Federal District’s budget allocation in 2023 – R$23 billion of the total budget of R$57.4 billion.

The amount is fed with transfers from the federal government – ​​that is, funded by all states of the federation. It was established by the Federal Constitution of 1988, with the objective of funding the organization and maintenance of the Civil, Military and Penal Police and the Fire Department and financial assistance to the DF for the execution of public services.

Transfer values ​​are adjusted annually by the variation of RCL (Net Current Revenue) of the Federal Government. That is: if revenue increases, transfers to FCDF also increase. Resources are supervised by the TCU (Federal Court of Accounts).

Compared to 2022, for the 2023 financial year, there was an increase of 41.1% in values. If the new fiscal rule is approved as in the Chamber, the transfers will be corrected for inflation.

speech and reactions

On Friday (June 2), during an event in Itaberaba (BA), Rui called the federal capital “fantasy Island”. He said that the location of Brasilia “did a lot of harm to Brazil” for alienating congressmen from “people’s lives”. He also stated that the headquarters of the Three Powers should have stayed in Rio de Janeiro or gone to Bahia – the State that governed from 2015 to 2022.

On Sunday (June 4), the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), called Rui Costa “complete idiot”. On the same day, deputies from the Legislative Chamber of Brasília sent a letter to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in which they asked for the minister’s resignation.

Rui Costa was also criticized by the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), this Monday (June 5). Referring to the Chief of Staff, the congressman said that ministers need to have “restraint”. stated that the declaration “caused a lot of stir in parties from left to right”.

The leader of the Government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), said this Monday (June 5) that the Minister of the Civil House acknowledged that his speech on Brasília “It was not correct”. The statement was given to the newspaper Brazilian Mail after the two met at the Planalto Palace.

Brasilia: richest city in Brazil

The average monthly nominal income per capita of residents of the Federal District added R$2,913 in 2022. This value is 79% higher than the national monthly average of R$1,625, and 258% higher than the poorest state, Maranhão (R$814).

Read more:

The State with the 2nd highest average monthly income is São Paulo, of R$ 2,148, that is, 35.6% less than in Brasília. In practice, the average monthly income in the federal capital is higher than in the most productive state in the country.

APPROXIMATION OF ALLIES

At the meeting this Monday, congressmen told the president that the government had the majority of votes in the Senate. Lula then thanked them and asked them to help him resume “normality” in the country.

“The meeting was a government gesture of approximation, of thanks for the vote it had in the Senate. The basis of the Senate was discussed, which seems to be much more solid than that of the Chamber”, MDB deputy leader, senator Marcelo Castro, told the Power360. He represented the leader Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM).

Senators Efraim Filho, leader of União Brasil in the Senate, and Davi Alcolumbre, also from União, were also invited. The 2 were not in Brasilia and did not attend.

From left to right: