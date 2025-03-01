03/01/2025



A week after the 39th edition of the Goya Awards, the media echoed a news that the award and its award -winning as protagonist had again, but this time for no reason for celebration. A sudden and mysterious announcement published on the Wallapop purchase and sale platform presented the significant decision that a winner who once managed to win the trophy has taken some time later. The original trophy of one of the winners of the Goya in 2008 is sold for 12,000 euros: “It is totally original and is delivered with a signed document of the winner and a photo of the moment of the delivery of the statuette,” says the seller making it clear that the matter is not about any joke.

Before the stir that could cause the sale of such “valuable object rarely for sale”, the owner of the prize made clear in his announcement that “for privacy issues, the name and data of the Goya will only be given to the buyer.” Thus, and as long Ja Bayona or the leading actor Alberto San Juan.

Despite not revealing the reason that has led the film industry professional to sell the trophy that rewarded his work in the past, the case reminds other previous ones with the common idea that winning an award does not guarantee future success and that one day you can raise an award and years later suffer the latent economic instability in the industry. In 2014, Roberto Alamo He won his first Goya for the best cast actor with ‘The great Spanish family’ and three years later the second for best actor with ‘that God forgives us; In between the actor also put on sale the first statuette in Wallapop because he needed money after spending nine months without working.

Actoral claim

«The first months I expected them to call me, when they did not, I started sending my curriculum. But not an actor, but to work as a waiter, who had already done it before. The rings were not going to fall. The first thing I do to keep my family is to look at the bank. If I need it, even if the film is lazy, you have to do it, ”confessed the interpreter in ‘El Hormiguero’ the economic situation he had gone through until he decide to sell his prize. Years later, another Goya appeared unexpectedly in the showcase of a Cash Converters for 5,000 euros. So were the brothers Juanma and Eduardo Bajo Ulloa Those who tried to sell their prize for the best original script in 1992, but ended up returning it for the controversy it raised.









They didn’t want to recognize the reason that led them to deposit the prize in the second -hand store, but the high price of their sale prevented them from getting money. 12,000 euros or 5,000 exceed the figure that the sculptors have recognized that it is worth making it (“between 900 and 2,400 euros”). Álamo did not end its sale because it learned that doing so could mean an infraction. “I did not sell it, fortunately, because they told me that you could not,” he explained in ‘El Hormiguero’. The Intellectual Property Law establishes that the winners acquire the property of the statuette, but have no rights over their exploitation. The Oscars in 1950, for example, established that given the possible sale of the trophy, the academy kept the right of repurchase for the price of just over one euro after signing a contract. To win it before that date, among others, the actor Harold Russell Yes he could sell his prize for almost 60,000 euros to pay for the treatment of his wife’s disease.

Without the possibility of selling their prize to have income, other interpreters took letters in the matter of different and claiming ways. On a recent occasion, the Hollywood star Billy Porter And winner of an Emmy confessed to having put his home for sale to overcome labor precariousness. «I don’t know when we will work again. The life of an artist, until he wants a lot of money, that I have not yet won, he is still a check, ”he was sincere in an interview. «For an actor the fantasy is to work, basically. More possible to feed their children, ”said Roberto Alamo the need to do his best to act.

The actress Candela Peña I requested a job directly in his speech after taking the Goya for Best Distributed Actress in 2013. «In these three years a son of my entrails was born and I do not know what public education awaits him. In these three years I have seen people without work that is killed for not having houses. No one joy is bitter and I ask you for work. I have a child to feed, ”said Candela still with the prize in his hands. In 2021, in her speech after taking a platinum award, the actress was ruling again to expose a situation in which the prizes for ‘the wedding of Rosa’ rained but not the opportunities. «I ask you work tonight because I don’t have a hard account. With the awards you don’t eat, ”he said.

The winner of a Goya Pilar López de Ayala He lived even more time than Peña without interpreting. After seven years without shooting, he released a project and reflected in an interview about the Russian mountain that the profession is. «Success does not last many years. It is a profession full of ups and downs, uncertainties, changes. And you have to get used to that, ”he sincere evidencing that having an award does not guarantee success forever. That is why selling a Goya in Wallapop somehow represents the precariousness rather than claimed.