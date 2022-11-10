The Prado Museum has deposited more than 3,400 works in Spanish public institutions, but most citizens do not know it. There is a belief that to see a painting in the Prado you have to go to the Prado. The art gallery aims to change this perception and has relaunched a project so that any museum, embassy or county council that has a piece from this great institution can exhibit it or lend it to another body that commits to showing it to the public. Until now, this initiative was known as Sparse Meadowbut to avoid “pejorative interpretations”, according to Miguel Falomir, director of the museum, it is now called The Extended Meadow. Take an example: the museum receives pictures on loan from various institutions; he analyzes them and realizes that there is a large number of authors from Alicante; a Prado team calls the Gravina Fine Arts Museum in Alicante and offers them; the institution, “delighted”, accepts and organizes the sample 28 cultural assets of the Prado Museum. Everyone is happy: the Prado exhibits some works stored in different warehouses and also reinforces its image, since it is not only an essential requirement that the pieces be shown, but that the exhibition, the room or the initiative in turn must be framed with the logo of The Extended Meadow. The Alicante museum, on the other hand, reinforces its programming and its collection, in addition to having the artistic and tourist claim of having the Prado’s work.

This system of loans began in 1860, as Falomir recalled this Thursday, but “its development has not been as satisfactory as it should have been.” So, due to lack of space in what is now known as the Prado, the first works traveled to Barcelona. There was no concrete plan. Analyzing the criteria that were contemplated at that time, the museum has concluded that the plan was devised as “a short project in time.” Not only were the loans going to have an early expiration date, but, as the director of the Prado explained, local artists were not sent to their communities of origin, which is sometimes a deterrent for these pieces to be exhibited. “The works that are not seen lose value”, has opined Falomir.

At the end of the 1970s, a systematic review of these deposits was carried out in what became known as scattered meadow. This is the information that has served as the basis for this new project and thanks to which it has been possible to verify the territorial imbalance in the distribution of loans. Cantabria, Ceuta and Melilla do not have works from the Prado. Madrid concentrates the largest part, followed by Andalusia and Catalonia. More than half of the more than 3,400 loaned works are in museums, many of them in their warehouses. To understand the dimension, the Prado Museum has some 1,600 pieces on display at this time.

None of the works that are exhibited in the Prado will leave the museum or its warehouses, with few exceptions that will be studied, Falomir has settled: “Some may leave the Prado warehouse on time, those that are not going to be exhibited in the Museum or in the Hall of Realms. But no Saint is going to undress.” The message is clear, let no one ask Las Meninas. Although with a certain restraint, Falomir has recalled that in these years they have been asked for everything. “There’s nothing wrong with asking,” he said. Nor are they intended to create, in the words of the director of the Prado and the Minister of Culture, Miquel Iceta, “mini meadows or headquarters of the Prado”. “Now there will be a dialogue with museum institutions. Prado there is only one”, said the minister.

A team from the museum, which has been reinforced, will be in charge of managing these loans, making sure that the pieces are exhibited —”We are not going to act as policemen,” Falomir stressed—, that the works that reach a certain museum contribute to the discourse of the same, to organize meetings of the directors of the institutions, collaborate on specific projects, exchange specialists… The cost of these processes will be assumed by the Prado, the institution that claims a work and possible private sponsorships will be studied that contribute funding.

What has happened in all the centuries of the Prado’s history for this project to be relaunched in 2022? Javier Solana, president of the Royal Board of Trustees of the Prado, Falomir and Iceta agree in recognizing that although this system of loans has existed throughout the territory since 1860, it was necessary to give it “a greater boost”. Solana has defined it as the way to “structure the country through the works of the museum”. Falomir, as a debt to the citizens in which he himself has recognized his responsibility in the fact that the Spanish do not know that there are thousands of pieces in more than 200 institutions: “Our Achilles heel has been communication.” Iceta has redefined his commitment to “cultural federalism” that generated so much controversy at the time, taking advantage of the launch of The Extended Meadow: “Perhaps it is better to speak of deconcentration and the national vocation of the museums that are called national, that do not only respond to their postal code.”

