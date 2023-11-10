Home page World

From: Helmi Krappitz

The funicular is canceled due to renovation work. Residents now come to the valley by helicopter – an affordable experience.

Linthal – Delays, cancellations and rail replacement services – Many people are used to having to switch to buses when track work is being carried out on important railway lines. But municipalities in Switzerland are going one better: from Linthal to Braunwald there are no rail replacement buses, but a rail replacement helicopter. Reason: The funicular is being renovated.

Braunwaldbahn: Helicopter used as rail replacement transport to school

The Braunwaldbahn connects the high-altitude health resort of Braunwald and the town of Linthal in the valley Swiss Alps – with a height difference of around 600 meters. Anyone who has to go to school or work will have to rely on a helicopter from November 6th to 17th, reported the Southeastern Switzerland. Each flight only offers space for four travelers – which is why local Braunwald residents, employees and students are given priority. After that also have Tourists have the opportunity to experience the Alps. The fun doesn’t even cost more than the original means of transport, the funicular: seven francs and 20 centimes.

Replacement measures are often complicated, but in this case it was certainly an experience: “It was my first flight in a helicopter, it was a little adrenaline rush for me. “It was by far the cheapest flight of my life,” Carla Perissa told the Southeastern Switzerland. The 30-year-old works in Braunwald and used the helicopter to get to the valley.

Two minutes: Fast flight, but only with good visibility

Reto Rüesch, chief pilot of Heli-Linth, emphasized to the newspaper that good visibility is important in order to get passengers safely to their destination 20 minutes. “Flight is not possible in heavy fog. Rain and snow, on the other hand, are not a problem.” Nevertheless, it is necessary to write down the names of the passengers “so that we know who was on board in the event of a crash. “That’s the rule,” said Braunwaldbahn manager Markus Hobi to the newspaper. Such a helicopter flight is safe – and fast. The helicopter reached its destination in just about two minutes.

Helicopters instead of replacement buses: The people of Braunwald will be flying into the valley by helicopter for the next two weeks. © IMAGO/ 20 minutes/Michael Scherrer

Replacement helicopter: Cheap for passengers, but expensive for the company

While the helicopter flight is a favorable experience for the passengers, from a business perspective things are different. A rail replacement helicopter like this costs: We assume a loss of around 30,000 to 40,000 francs. This is despite the fact that “the costs of the helicopter flights have been taken into account when upgrading the funicular,” says Hobi. So the concept doesn’t really pay off. It is also questionable how good such a four-person flight is for the environment. But it is definitely an experience for locals, students and employees. (hk)