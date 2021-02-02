Faced with the health crisis and in a timid attempt to respond to the alarm signal launched by many elected officials, the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, announced last Friday, during the interministerial committee of the city, which was held in Grigny (Essonne) , an envelope of 3.3 billion euros including additional aid for sport in working-class neighborhoods. “I have heard your legitimate concerns in this matter”, did he declare. Clearly, the State has decided to supplement the funds of the National Sports Agency to the tune of an additional 36 million euros (in addition to the recovery plan of 122 million over two years) with several objectives and, in particular, that of supporting the rapid establishment of 1,000 local facilities in priority neighborhoods, but also of supporting the creation of structuring facilities such as gymnasiums or large playgrounds in these neighborhoods. Finally, the desire to support local association projects was announced. It was time ! But, determined to follow in the footsteps of the promises of the executive, the mayors at the origin of the alert decided to organize, as of Monday, a first “National solutions council” dedicated to sport.

The situation is critical and the disparities glaring

“Everything interests us, summarizes Gilles Leproust, PCF mayor of Allonnes in the Sarthe and present this Monday, but the pace is not up to the needs. Sport, which is one of the ferments for integration, is not taken into account enough. Priority neighborhoods are very under-endowed with sports grounds. “ Insufficient therefore, whereas the government is at the origin of the problem. In 2017, it was in fact the State that decided to cut several tens of thousands of subsidized jobs, thus breaking the already very fragile dynamics in the neighborhoods.

Faced with this situation which is deteriorating day by day, mayors, deputies, senators of all stripes, association officials, but also former champions therefore met, Monday, in Garges-lès-Gonesse (Val-d’Oise) to launch a “Grenelle for education and inclusion through sport”. The situation is indeed critical and the disparities glaring. Thus, by way of example, the number of sports facilities per 10,000 inhabitants in neighborhoods which should be given priority is 22 while the French average is 34. In the same vein, the number of sports licenses is also lower there than elsewhere: 11 per 100 inhabitants against 25 on average. Ten concrete proposals with the means to finance them were therefore put forward so that these neighborhoods are no longer left behind by the Republic. “A Republican dike is blowing up”, these same elected officials were alarmed several weeks ago.

The establishment of a discovery project for young people

In order to rebuild this dike and before it finally jumps, more than ten initial proposals were launched on Monday in Val-d’Oise. In addition to the creation of an emergency fund to support socio-sports associations, the establishment of an ambitious plan of 10,000 jobs oriented towards sports associations having a social impact in the neighborhoods, elected officials call for the training of 5 000 coaches of integration through sport with federations, cities, associations and companies. They also ask for the establishment of a discovery project for young people with 1,000 civic services for education and inclusion through sport. They want the drafting of an agreement “commitment to the development of employment and skills” for socio-sport, but also the summer relaunch of sports dynamics in the neighborhoods … A multitude of proposals that go much further than government announcements and whose financing needs go well beyond the additional 36 million announced by Jean Castex.