A young man drowned just before three in the afternoon yesterday off a Salobreña beach, according to the 112 emergency service.

They received a call at 14.48h concerning a 22-year-old man who had been bathing off the La Charca beach. He had been pulled out of the water and somebody had tried to bring him round but to no avail.

Even though the alert went out to the Civil Guard, Local Police and an ambulance, all of whom soon arrived, there was nothing that they could do for him.

It is not known at the time of the writing of this article (18.10h Saturday) what had happened to cause this fatal incident.

