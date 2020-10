?? Victor Moses is a Spartak player!

Spartak Moscow and Chelsea have agreed the transfer of Nigerian star Victor Moses to our club. The loan agreement with the 29-year-old midfielder is until the end of the season with the option to buy!

Welcome Victor!#ReleaseTheSuperEagle pic.twitter.com/bkgF5Cg6QH

– FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) October 15, 2020