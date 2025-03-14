In view of a bird, from the viewpoint of the Glòries tower, we contemplate Barcelona. The sky collapses over the city, it rains again, one more day, and to myself I tell myself:

– It was missing that it rains, I totally agree. And we expected the rain, we also agree. But so much rain?

David Escudé, councilor d’Esports of the Decrease in Barcelona, ​​crosses his fingers. He thinks the same as this chronicler, the city needs the water, but of sideways analyzes the meteor, and the face is illuminated when the prognosis is put on its part:

– Sunday is not going to rain! –Iro I shielded.

(And celebrates the news as if it were a bliss because the sun is not bad either and because this Sunday, at half past eight, 27,000 runners will take the departure from the Zurich marathon Barcelona).

On Sunday, the 27,000 runners will snatch at the foot of the Glòries tower, because there is kilometer 33, and Luis Saladíe, competition director of the Spanish Federation, gives me a document. It reminds me that this same city, almost a hundred years ago, already housed, as will do it now, the Spanish Marathon Championship. It happened in 1928, and then four cats ran, authentic pioneers of the discipline, and Emilio Ferrer won in 3H06m50s.

(There were no women; there would be no women running a Spanish championship until 1981: the first champion was going to be Rosa Talavera, already below three hours, in 2h58m32s).

Benign circuit

The route barely adds 134 meters of positive slope and 43 curves, and gives long straight lines of up to 4.72 km

Cristian Llorens, director of ASSETS of RPM Sports, looks numbers and chests. Today, the Zurich Mararat Barcelona is fit. One in four marathon is a woman. There are 6,750 ladies, who would have told it fifty years ago, or thirty, or twenty.

“Our growth is remarkable, we have gone from 20,000 to 27,000 in just one year,” says Llorens, and also reminds us that in this edition 109 nationalities will meet, 60% of those registered.

– What is the jump? –We ask the pens.

“I would say there is no circuit in Europe that leads you to go through so many symbolic scenarios and that, at the same time, it has such a suitable route to run quickly,” says David Escudé.

(And he refers to the half marathon of Barcelona, ​​the one of a scarce month ago, when the sensational Jacob Kiplimo was projected towards the plusmarca of the distance, in 56m42s).





Read too

Sergio Heredia

The current splendor is the result of a concatenation of episodes over time, and goes back us to the birth of the test, in 1978 in Palafrugell (185 registered), passes through the Olympic years (with a goal in the Olympic Stadi, a tour as symbolic as unchistant) and flows into the definitive profession of the test with the incorporation of Zurich Seguros as main sponsor (since 2011).

Focused in this era 2.0, the organizers turn the circumstances, and have made the need virtue: instead of becoming an obstacle, the long works of Plaza Espanya have led them to devise a faster circuit, claim for elite and also popular runners: the circuit of this edition just adds 134 meters of positive slope and 43 curves, and gives long straight line kilometers, running track!

Kibiwott Kandie, suspended for refusing to pass an anti -doping control

Among the wonders of the day, the Zurich Marathon Barcelona dawned with a disgust. The Athletics Integrity Unit told him that Kibiwott Kandie (he was worldwide media marathon in 2020) has been suspended for refusing to spend an anti -doping control ten days ago and will not run tomorrow.