Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/19/2024 – 19:54

Agriculture Minister Carlos Fávaro has once again stated that a federal government Provisional Measure to reschedule the debts of rural producers in Rio Grande do Sul affected by the floods that hit the state could be published by the end of this month. Fávaro’s signal was given in a virtual conversation with representatives of the SOS Agro RS movement, the Ministry of Agriculture reported in a statement. The movement brought together thousands of producers in an event today in Rio Pardo, in the Taquari Valley.

The minister stated that the provisional measure will provide different treatment to producers depending on the extent of the impacts. He mentioned the possibility of eliminating the debts of producers who were most affected by the floods, to avoid going into debt. “There is no doubt about President Lula’s determination to emphasize that we are on the same side. We will bring back the prosperity of Rio Grande do Sul! This is the least we can do for this state, which is the birthplace of Brazilian agriculture,” stated Fávaro.

In a video conference meeting with representatives of the movement, companies, cooperatives and entities from the Rio Grande do Sul production sector, the minister took stock of the Executive’s actions to recover the state’s agriculture and livestock sector. He highlighted the creation of the ministry’s traveling office in the state. “With the support of our Superintendence in the state, we have a team from Brasília visiting, diagnosing and collecting information every day to build the best solutions,” said the minister.