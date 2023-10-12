The German Ministry of Defense said in a statement, “Israel sent to the federal government a request for support for the use of two Heron TB drones.”

The statement added, “The Ministry of Defense gave its approval to use the two aircraft in accordance with the request.”

According to Der Spiegel magazine, the Israeli Air Force asked at the end of last week whether Germany could make it difficult for it to obtain these two Israeli-made warplanes so that it could use them in its response to the Hamas attack.

In its statement, the ministry explained that “the German Armed Forces are currently renting five drones of this type that are used specifically to train German soldiers” at a site in Israel.

According to Der Spiegel, last weekend, following the Hamas attack, Israel suspended the training of 16 German pilots who will soon return to their country.