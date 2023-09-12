On Monday, the British newspaper “Financial Times” said that NATO considers the maneuvers an essential part of demonstrating its readiness for war, and it is also planned to use real geographical data to create more realistic scenarios for maneuvers and simulate battles with Russia.

This came in conjunction with American maneuvers in Armenia, and two days after 14 NATO countries began naval maneuvers in the Baltic Sea on Saturday.

What are the details of the new “Standing Defender” maneuvers?

The Financial Times said that the maneuvers will simulate a possible Russian invasion and aim to increase the bloc’s preparedness for such a scenario. They will also be held in Germany, Poland, and the Baltic states, and include:

The largest military exercises since the Cold War.

At least 41 thousand soldiers participate

More than 50 ships and about 500-700 sorties will be carried out

It is scheduled for February and March 2024

Sweden will also participate in the maneuvers

Designed to simulate a clash with an imaginary alliance called “Ocasus”.

It aims to show Moscow that the coalition is ready to fight.

Sweden applied to join NATO last year, but its application is still in limbo due to the reluctance of Turkey and Hungary to ratify its application due to a number of grievances in bilateral relations.

The British newspaper reported that the exercises are part of a new training strategy under which the alliance will hold two major war exercises annually instead of one, and the exercises will also focus on counter-terrorism efforts outside the borders of the NATO bloc.

In June 2022, in light of the Ukrainian conflict, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the bloc would deploy 300,000 troops, calling the development “the largest comprehensive overhaul of our collective defense and deterrence since the Cold War.”

Russia’s rivalry in Armenia and the Baltic Sea

Today, Monday, to contradict Russia, the United States began joint military exercises in Armenia with the Armenian Ministry of Defense’s Peacekeeping Brigade “ZAR” training center, which the Kremlin considered a cause for concern, especially in the current situation, stressing that Russia will monitor the situation.

On Saturday, 14 NATO countries, including the United States, began large-scale naval exercises led by Germany in the Baltic Sea, with the participation of more than 3,200 soldiers, in a display of strength in light of the Russian war on Ukraine.

About 30 ships and submarines are participating in the Baltic Sea maneuvers, in addition to about 19 aircraft and various ground units in the annual “Northern Coasts 23” exercises, according to a statement by the German Navy.

These operations, which will continue until September 23, are taking place mainly off the coasts of Estonia and Latvia, including their land and air areas, and in the eastern and central parts of the Baltic Sea.

At a summit held in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius, last July, NATO leaders agreed on new regional defense plans and the establishment of a multinational force capable of responding quickly to threats.

Baltic states concern

British military expert Michael Clarke says, telling Sky News Arabia, “The maneuvers send a clear message that NATO is ready to defend every inch of allied territory,” and that “the countries of Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia, after the Ukraine war, are concerned about their fear of being isolated from Europe and besieged by it.” The Russians and their allies in Belarus, where the three countries are focusing on what Moscow is doing in neighboring Belarus and what this means for its security, as there are thousands of Russian soldiers on the territory of Minsk.”

In his words: “Russia was opportunistic and ready to challenge Europe and NATO and threaten the security of the three countries. If it succeeded in controlling Ukraine, this would encourage it to increase pressure on the Baltic countries in the coming years, which prompted those countries to hide behind NATO’s military power.”

He continued: “Because of this, the three countries are seeking to increase defense spending, and Washington is demanding a permanent military presence and greater NATO reinforcements in the region.”

Provoking and besieging Russia

For his part, Russian military expert Vladimir Igor, in an interview with Sky News Arabia, considered that NATO is seeking to provoke Russia in every way, and ignite the region in the Baltic Sea and other regions with these maneuvers, such as Armenia, with the aim of besieging Russia, exhausting it, distracting it from its military operation in Ukraine, and preventing… The exit of its fleet from the Gulf of Finland.