To remember forever Alberto Tomagnonegirlfriend Guenda has decided to leave an indelible mark in San Fermo, in the province of Como. A bench for the boyfriend who lost his life in the street he will forever tell of that young broken life, of the 29-year-old veterinarian who died following a road accident while aboard his scooter.

Guenda Giulia Fugazza she was Alberto’s girlfriend, who died in a car accident. Thanks to the help of the Municipality of San Fermo, in the province of Como, the young woman created a bench, where she wrote a message of love for the vet who passed away at the age of 29 riding her scooter.

To you my beloved Alberto, and to all the things of our life together. I will always love you, your Guenda.

To mourn and never forget how important Alberto was to so many people, the girl had this wonderful idea. Supported by the Municipality and by the technicians who made an inspection to find the perfect place, here it is bench was soon built and placed.

I wanted to sincerely thank the Municipality of San Fermo and the mayor for allowing me, after having contacted the councilors of the Municipality and above all Dr. Grisoni, to give away a bench financed by me with a plaque in the name of Alberto.

On this bench anyone can go and admire the panorama of the beautiful nature that surrounds this bench, or to say a simple prayer for him, take a sigh or even just smile because he is immense like everything in front of him.

These are the words of the young woman, who invites everyone to use the bench: