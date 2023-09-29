Epic Games will lay off about 830 people, or 16 percent of its employees, according to an email sent by CEO Tim Sweeney to employees, and published on the company’s website.

“We have been spending much more money than we are making, investing in the development of the company and Fortnite as a metaverse-inspired system,” Sweeney said in the letter.

He continued, “I have always been optimistic that we would be able to continue without resorting to the exchange decision, but I now realize that this is not realistic.”

“Fortnite” has returned to achieving growth, but it is driven by content provided by creators outside the company, which means a significant revenue decline, according to Sweeney, who founded the company in the 1990s.

He said, “The success of the system based on a group of innovators is a great achievement, but it brings about a major structural change to our economic model.”

He explained that the exchange rate decision is the only way to achieve financial stability, even if it will cause a delay in growth.

He continued, “We will launch some of our products and initiatives on schedule, while others will not be available as planned due to the current lack of resources.”

Although the company has taken steps to limit its legal expenses, “it will continue its fight against distribution monopolies and taxes imposed by Apple and Google,” according to Sweeney.

Epic has been pursuing Apple and Google before the American judiciary for years regarding the rules and fees imposed by their application stores, which allow consumers to download video games such as “Fortnite” on their smartphones and tablets.

Epic also decided to sell Bandcamp, an online music store it acquired early last year, as well as shift its advertising business to another unit, the email said.