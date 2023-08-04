According to reports, Ukraine is seeking to localize the drone industry and bypass the stage of assembling drones in its territory, as it relies on foreign components, and there are definite plans to produce its own components locally.

In light of the continuation of the stages of the counterattack that erupted on June 4, drones are increasingly being used to destroy Russian targets in the depths of the heavily fortified front lines, which prompted the Ukrainians to develop homemade aircraft to fill the shortage.

Localization procedures

Last week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Shmygal said that his country plans to increase investments in marching technology 10 times, from $108 million last year to more than $1 billion this year. Kiev has at least 3 types of Ukrainian-made “Bobber” and “Og-22” drones, and a third type that has not been named, all of which have been used in attacks on Russia in recent months.

Here, Aleksandrovich Yevgeny, a military specialist at the Ukrainian National Institute, says that Kiev now possesses a significant air force that threatens Russia’s security, so that it was able to strike a vital tower in the heart of Moscow that includes important ministries and facilities, and the number of drones that entered Russian airspace during the period between May and July 2023, twice as many as all of 2022.

Alexandrovich Yevgeny added, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that his country has devoted a wide space to localizing the march industry and encouraging its innovation and import to strike Russian targets, especially as it is an industry that relies on private funding and donations from activists, and has also adopted many steps that may contribute to Localization of the drone industry of all kinds used against sea or air targets and even those that are dropped on crawlers and tanks and hunting individuals and snipers:

• Last July, the government of Ukraine allocated approximately $1.1 billion for the production of unmanned aircraft.

• Kiev canceled customs duties to encourage the import of drone components.

• Reducing import laws and canceling taxes (the added value of aircraft) on spare parts and equipment for drones.

• Increasing the profits share of its manufacturers to 25 percent.

• Signing contracts with more than 40 Ukrainian companies working in the production of unmanned aircraft.

• The growth of drone production in Ukraine by ten times over the year 2022.

• Funding increased production through a successful fundraising campaign called the Drone Army.

• Collecting more than 108 million dollars in donations to localize this industry

Alexandrovich asserts that the ability to strike the Russian depth stems from the Ukrainian drone weapon, which is subject to continuous localization and development. Minister Fedorov even boasted, through his official account on the Telegram website, of a Ukrainian drone called the R18 that can fly from Kiev to Moscow and back.

Parade fleet

Ukraine realizes the importance of drones with the increased demand for them on the front lines of the war with Russia as an effective way to strike the rear (Moscow) and vital areas and influence of the Russian army in Odessa and Crimea, and as a result of the difference in the results achieved by drones in favor of the Ukrainians in the stages of the counterattack, Kiev is seeking with all A force to localize the march industry.

Oleg Artyovsk, a researcher on international affairs at the “Volsk” military institution, believes that drones today represent an essential technology in all wars in terms of importance, and Ukraine is adopting an expanded strategy to localize the drone industry and produce it locally to compensate for the difference in advanced technology and armament in the Russian camp. This comes in parallel with Kiev’s endeavor to provide trained cadres capable of dealing with marching techniques.

Oleg Artyovsk refutes, during his statements to “Sky News Arabia”, the reasons for the necessities that forced Ukraine to localize the march industry:

• The Chinese manufacturer last year banned exports to Ukraine, insisting its products were for “civilian use only”.

• Ukraine plans to avoid crises in Western funding or arms supplies during the later stages of the war.

• The localization of the parade industry locally guarantees Kiev the possibility of continuing the war if it is forced by the West into negotiations.

• Reducing the rate of consumption of expensive munitions for war coffers and ensuring the ability of the West to support long-term in the war.

• Ukraine uses the marches as a decoy to force Russian defenses to fire their missiles to exhaustion.