D.he federal government has big plans for a stronger expansion of vaccine production against the coronavirus in Germany. State Secretary for Economic Affairs Andreas Feicht told the German Press Agency: “We are not alone in the world, we have great responsibility in Europe and internationally, especially with a view to the poorer countries. Our goal is therefore vaccines “made in Germany” on a scale that can make a significant contribution to supplying the world population. “

Feicht has taken over the leadership of a committee of state secretaries to which a new task force reports on vaccine production. The task force itself is headed by the head of the Federal Real Estate Agency, Christoph Krupp. The task force is due to start its operative business on Monday. It should counteract this with the companies concerned in good time if bottlenecks in vaccine production threaten. There had been massive criticism of the slow start of the vaccination campaign in Germany.

Production at home needs to be strengthened

A central lesson from the crisis is that the production of vaccines, medical products and intermediate products in Germany and Europe must be strengthened again, said Feicht. Greater diversification in the supply chains is also necessary, and the economy itself is also in demand here.

In the first phase of the Corona crisis, funding programs for the production of filter fleece and protective masks were set up in the Ministry of Economic Affairs last year, Feicht said and spoke of a great success. “Currently, additional production capacities are already available for more than 2 billion protective masks annually from investment projects funded by the Federal Ministry of Economics.”

Anyone who wants should be able to be vaccinated

The next step is now to secure and expand vaccine production. This also has an industrial policy dimension. According to Feicht, the State Secretaries’ Committee and the Task Force have three overarching goals. In the short term, the aim is to support the production processes for vaccines and vaccine accessories in Germany in such a way that the necessary vaccine doses can also be made available for everyone who wants to be vaccinated this year. “Because the speed of the vaccination campaign is of course also of decisive importance for all follow-up questions, such as easing for the economy.”

In the medium term, it is a matter of building and strengthening an industrial structure in Germany and Europe in such a way that the population is guaranteed to be supplied with vaccines. “And in terms of industrial policy, it is also about expanding Germany’s position in the research and production of vaccines with innovative technologies such as mRNA technology and securing it in the long term.”