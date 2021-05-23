The new Corona virus is still causing controversy in the medical community, despite the long months since its first appearance in late 2019 in China.

And these days, the focus has become more on the point of infection again, and accordingly, experts in dentistry advised recovering from the Corona virus to take a set of precautionary steps to avoid the renewal of infection or transmission of infection to other people living in the same house.

And they saw that changing the toothbrush and tongue cleaner is of great importance, as it is likely that a large concentration of the virus will be among other tools that are frequently used in the bathroom, indicating that the continuous use of the same products can lead to renewed infection or infection.

They also quoted a statement by the head of the Department of Dental Surgery at Lady Harding Medical College in New Delhi, to “India Today”, that changing the toothbrush and tongue cleaner immediately after the negative test can help prevent the infection from returning, and that getting rid of the toothbrush can save family members Others who use the same bathroom from the virus.

In a related context, experts stressed the importance of changing towels and toiletries, as well as the continued recovery of the injury to clean his toothbrush and tongue cleaner regularly using an antiseptic mouthwash.

It is noteworthy that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had indicated that it is possible for people to become infected through contact with contaminated surfaces or objects, but the percentage of this is very low.

And a study published during the first quarter of last year revealed that the Corona virus can remain on plastic or rust-resistant metals for hours and even days, which prompted the World Health Organization to issue instructions last May recommending sterilizing various surfaces, and conducting disinfection operations for facilities.

It is worth noting that the complications of infection with the Coronavirus do not stop, but new complications are emerging day after day, the latest of which is a “standard” enlargement of the tongue.

The United States witnessed 9 cases of tongue enlargement of people who were found to be infected with the virus, and were receiving treatment by respirators in the hospital, until the two doctors specializing in cases of enlarged tongue, James Melville and an assistant professor at the University of Texas, Simon Young decided to work on solving the mystery behind Insane enlarged tongue.

While the information reported that the two doctors are pushing to study the possibility of a genetic difference that may be the cause of these cases.