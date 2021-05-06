For most mild cases of Covid-19, recovery takes about two weeks, while recovery time can be about a month for people with severe infections. According to what was published by the “Boldsky” website, which is concerned with health affairs, as the infection continues to spread without stopping, experts advise recovering patients at this time to receive the vaccine as soon as it becomes available, and most importantly, take care of their health, and conduct some checks, because post-Covid care is extremely important .

Experts explain that the reason is that the Corona virus can cause a lot of damage to the body, if the infection is moderate to severe, as the virus can have a negative impact on the respiratory system.

Experts point out that even patients who have been exposed to a mild infection should be alert in the post-infection stage because symptoms of other health problems caused by the Corona virus can appear at this stage after the body has become weak due to fighting the SARS-Cove-2 virus. Makes a person feel dehydrated and lethargic.

Recovering patients should continue to monitor their health and avoid the risk of any additional concerns, by performing the following tests:

Glucose and cholesterol test

For a person who has recovered from Covid-19, a complete cholesterol and glucose test can infer any inflammation, clotting and health disorders.

This test is critical if a person has pre-existing conditions such as type 1 diabetes, type 2 diabetes, and high cholesterol levels, or if the person is at risk of developing heart complications.

Neurological function test

COVID-19 patients have reported neuropsychiatric symptoms weeks and months after recovery. Women over the age of 40 were more susceptible to these risks, as they showed symptoms such as brain fog, anxiety, tremors, dizziness and fatigue. Performing nerve function tests, such as EEG, MRI, electrodiagnostic tests, or other tests prescribed by a doctor, can help detect any neurological problems that can affect an individual’s daily functioning.

Chest test

Doctors recommend an HRCT scan or a high-resolution CT scan. And while doctors say most patients’ lungs recover well after infection, high levels of infection and viral infection can leave many dependent on external oxygen and respiratory support. Chest exams can help detect any complications.

Vitamin D.

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for healthy bones, teeth and immune function. An actual test such as the Vitamin D test should help deal with any deficiency if needed. Because studies have shown that vitamin D supplementation can be crucial during recovery and may help speed up recovery.

Complete blood count

This is a group of tests that evaluate cells that circulate in your blood, including red and white blood cells and platelets. Taking a CBC test can help understand how the body is responding to a COVID infection and help understand whether a recovered person needs any additional health help after recovery.

Antibody test

Antibody or serology tests look for antibodies in the blood to determine if there has been a previous infection with the virus that causes Covid-19. It also shows the level of antibodies that can help give a better picture of the immune system and an individual’s eligibility to donate plasma. In the case of donating plasma, an antibody test should be performed within a month of healing.

Heart checks

Some of the most common post-Covid recovery problems that have been reported are inflammation throughout the body, which leads to weak and damaged underlying heart muscles and arrhythmias, leading to complications such as myocarditis – one of the most common symptoms of recovery after Covid. .

Therefore, people who complain of chest pain as a symptom of Covid should take special precautions and undergo heart checks and necessary X-rays.