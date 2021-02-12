Madrid remains true to its DNA: never give up. As if it were a movie in the James Bond saga. Never say “never say never again”. In Valdebebas’s dressing room, the cry came from the throat of several veterans: “Come on team! If we reach the March derby with nine more points, we will win this League”. The accounts are clear in the head of Zidane and his players.

If the current League champion wins his next three league matches (this Sunday with Valencia in Valdebebas, on Saturday 20 in Zorrilla to Valladolid, and on March 1 to Real in Di Stéfano), the whites consider that if they appear in the Wanda derby (March 7) with 55 points, the Cholo troop will be shaken just to imagine what a new triumph for his eternal enemy would mean.

And I say new because do not forget that the only defeat that the rojiblancos have reaped in this league was against Madrid in Valdebebas, suffering a game and result correction (2-0). In the white club they consider that if their team does their homework in these next three days and does not make new mistakes, they will put such pressure on Atleti that surely they could accuse them in the 7-M derby. The objective is that after that game, and with 12 days to play, the LaLiga melon will be reopened and all the applicants will start almost from the starting box.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of February 10, 2021

Do not forget that in these next three days the The current leader must pay a visit to the dangerous Granada (this Saturday in Los Cármenes), then travel to Orriols on Wednesday 17 against the launched Levante by Paco López (postponed match of the second day of the League) and that before the derby he will pay a visit at La Cerámica to Villarreal de Emery. A calendar full of bombs, in which you could leave several points …

The return of Zidane after his absence due to his positive for coronavirus served for the players to start a period of reflection. The numerous casualties due to injury and poor results, especially the defeat in Valdebebas against Levante, aroused the pride of the hard core of the dressing room, taking a step forward Courtois, Modric, Casemiro, Kroos, Varane and Benzema to explain to the rest of the group that the excuses are over and that both Zidane and the fans deserve an extra effort to redirect a season that still has a fix. LaLiga is not lost mathematically and the Champions League is seven games away. Eliminating Atalanta, anything is possible …

The immediate calendar of the candidates for the title REAL MADRID – 46 POINTS Date Jor. Match Feb 14 23rd Real Madrid-Valencia 20-feb 24th Valladolid-Real Madrid 01-mar 25th Real Madrid-Real Sociedad 07-mar 26th Atlético-Real Madrid ATHLETIC – 51 POINTS 13-feb 23rd Granada-Athletic 17-feb 24th Raise-Athletic 20-feb 2nd Athletic-Raise 28-feb 25th Villarreal-Athletic 07-mar 26th Atlético-Real Madrid BARCELONA – 43 POINTS 13-feb 23rd Barcelona-Alaves Feb 21 24th Barcelona-Cádiz 24-Feb 1st Barcelona-Elche 27-Feb 25th Seville-Barcelona 06-mar 26th Osasuna-Barcelona

The reaction of Barça has also served as league motivation, which has gotten into the ointment of the title race when a month ago it seemed lost to the cause. “Losing the league to Atleti is not the same as losing it to Barça, whom we all considered dead at Christmas,” a team player tells us, assuming that it is a league of three again.

What’s more, after the important triumphs against Huesca and Getafe, Zidane will begin to recover troops. Lucas Vázquez, Carvajal, Valverde and Rodrygo are on the last straight of recovering from their injuries and Kroos returns to Valencia after serving his penalty for cards against Bordalás. Madrid will begin to empty the infirmary as the European duel with Atalanta in Bergamo approaches (day 24). It already rains less for Valdebebas. In the locker room he smiles again.

There are games postponed

Before the derby on March 7, Barça will catch up by playing against Elche at the Camp Nou, in a postponed match on the first day of the League. And Atlético will play one of its two postponed games: next Wednesday, the 17th, in Orriols against Levante (from the second day).