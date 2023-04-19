In the midst of the news of social actors that are seen on hundreds of thousands and millions of cell phones, in the midst of reading about social actors who show their colloquial language related to drug trafficking as an attribute that must be followed by other people, in the midst of of ignorance and the loud call to consumptionit is necessary to insist, without rest in the urgency to read

To explain to an infant

Many afternoons, at the end of a bike ride, Rigo and I sit down to read. His shelf in the library is constantly increasing with books already read. For this reason, one day, not too far away, he himself will be able to respond to one or an incoherent imitation of a teacher worker that it is not that he “does not understand”, but that he or she “does not explain”.

Finally, there are some lines of the urge to read, we must not stop repeating them (Lecturas, EL DEBATE, 2005, 2019…) and perhaps a kind reader will drink culture in printed letters. Thus, that kind reader will preserve and reproduce freedom and democracy in Mexico, she or he will not need to wait for us to be like Switzerland.

The only way to achieve the objectives, in social interaction, is the mastery of language. That is, to have the desired job, to be “successful”, in short, to achieve material things, it is necessary control and correct management of the mother tongue: written, spoken and, fundamentally, understand it. The labor market is, and will be more, highly competitive. In addition, if not having a command of Spanish is added to this, then the future, with high probability, will be very different from the expectations of each one. For this, urgent to read

There is a recount of texts that can be useful to start the taste for reading. If restlessness remains in some kind reader and interest is born, this cry of praise will always be worth it. urgency to read

From books

In the balance of the years is the forced recommendation to read. He is always in the first place “The little Prince” by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. Immediately after, “Crime and Punishment” of Dostoevsky, then “Red and Black” of Stendal and “Memoirs of Hadrian” of Youcenar. Some claims can arrive: what if they are boring, what if they become very heavy. Little by little these authors will approach the world of the reader.

There are other titles, seeking to interest, create the habit of reading. It is when it is proposed “Demian” Hessian, “Doctor Faustus” by Thomas Mann. Hoping that each one will find “Steppe wolf”, “The Magic Mountain”, “The Buddenbrooks” and why not, “Siddharta”as with the previous ones one would expect that he would have found “The player”, “The possessed”, “Alexis or the treaty of futile combat”, “Fires”, “Of love”, “The Charterhouse of Parma”, etc

In this journey through universal literature, the claim of Spanish cannot fail to come. That’s when self-help business successes loom dangerously close. To distance them and leave a bit of perspective, you should always resort to the cradle of the Spanish language: “The Quijote” by Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra. Then you can return to the contemporary in the field of Latin languages. We found Jorge Amado with “Endless Lands”just so that when García Márquez arrives and “Love in the Time of Cholera” don’t surprise us. Just like you have to go to “Isabel” by André Gide for when it arrives “Aura” de Fuentes the route is clear to us. And of course you have to go through “One Hundred Years of Solitude” of Garcia Marquez and “Good consciences” of sources. Balzac and the Human Comedy novels cannot be left out, essential to read “Lost Illusions”.

Then he will walk or browse everywhere in the bookstores. For the simple pleasure of reading. If that moment has already arrived, he leaves to discover other worlds, spaces, distances and forms. There is the possibility of making stops and interior looks. To be able to clear the moment of the hectic daily life. Also, above all, get close to the possibility of mastering and controlling the mother tongue, Spanish.

Paragraphs: Of our democracy

To round off these lines, only having a mastery of their language can, also, know and discriminate the offers of political actors and freely cast their vote when exercising political representation. Using the vote as a citizen’s tool for accountability and the possibility of alternation: reproduce and preserve, therefore, our democracy. The new readers, girls, boys and young people who will be adults tomorrow, are the ones who will live in a Mexico that they will build with justice, equality, security and freedom.