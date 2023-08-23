In an energetic, exciting duel, PSV drew at Rangers FC in Glasgow. PSV had to clear a deficit twice in the play-offs for the Champions League. Final score: 2-2.

With that, PSV awaits a difficult job next Wednesday in the return in Eindhoven to reach the lucrative main tournament. Last year, against the same opponent and with the same starting position, that went wrong.

In recent years, PSV lost again and again in the final qualifying round for the Champions League. Eliminated by FC Basel in 2019, by Benfica in 2021 and last year by Rangers FC.

Just like this Tuesday evening, it became 2-2 in Glasgow at the time. During the return in Eindhoven, defender André Ramalho then clumsily lost the ball on which Antonio Colak took advantage. A goal with major financial and sporting consequences for PSV – which more than four months later had to sell star player Cody Gakpo to get the budget in order. And besides: a lot of chagrin. Because again no Champions League, in which PSV was last active in 2018.

The pressure is therefore on, because of the sporting ambitions and the tens of millions that can be earned in the European elite tournament. The confidence is there, PSV has started the season well. “I think we are better,” says PSV coach Peter Bosz in front of the camera, shortly before kick-off. “I think we have better players.” This is also evident in the first phase. But it is not possible to express that predominance in goals.

More ball possession

PSV had more ball possession in the first half (69 percent), launched more attacks (36 against 16) and scored more goals (8 against 3). Attacker Noa Lang occasionally becomes dangerous on the left and Johan Bakayoko shoots just wide from the right flank. But PSV is unable to create serious danger through missed opportunities. The dissatisfaction is therefore visible with Peter Bosz, with fierce hand gestures along the line.

PSV then clumsily hands over the game. The clock is ticking away towards halftime, PSV has been able to calm down Ibrox Stadium. But then goalkeeper Walter Benitez plays midfielder Ibrahim Sangaré, who lingers when he is chased by Nicolas Raskin. Striker Cyriel Dessers picks up the ball, passes to Abdallah Sima, who curls the ball beautifully into the far corner: 1-0.

The fist of relief at Bosz, fifteen minutes after the break. Sangaré makes up for his slipper. Bakayoko picks up the ball up front on the right, gives a low retracted ball that Ismael Saibairi cleverly runs through his legs for the free, emerging Sangaré, who shoots in: 1-1.

Game flies up and down

It’s not good, but the intensity is high. The game flies up and down. Rangers is 2-1 from a counter, when it is open at the back of PSV, a much-heard criticism of Bosz’s offensive strategy. Todd Cantwell passes offside to Dessers, who brings in substitute Rabbi Matondo with an excellent ball, the substitute finishes it off coolly. But four minutes later it is already 2-2, when Luuk de Jong heads in from a perfectly turned corner kick by Bakayoko.

The best chances in the final phase are for Rangers. Sam Lammers, former striker of PSV, and former Ajax and Feyenoord striker Danilo get an opportunity. And a buck from Matondo in stoppage time just misses.

It is very important to PSV to finish it at home next week. Substantial investments were made this summer, a total of more than 35 million euros for purchases Noa Lang, midfielder Jerdy Schouten and striker Ricardo Pepi. And on Monday, FC Barcelona mercenary Sergino Dest, a former Ajax player, was added to the selection. He played along on Tuesday as if he had been playing for months.