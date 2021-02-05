Easily explained



service Dusseldorf The rules of American football are extensive and may initially seem confusing to many spectators. We explain the most important basics so that even newbies understand the game.

American football is a ball sport in which two teams compete against each other. The aim is to score more points than your opponent and thus win the game. The playing time is one hour, divided into four quarters of 15 minutes each. The game is played with an elongated oval ball, which is colloquially known as an “egg”, on a playing field that is 120 yards long and around 53 yards wide.

The basic idea of ​​the game is Space gain to achieve. There is one each to the left and right of the playing field End zone . Points can only be scored there.

Both teams consist of two departments: Offense and Defense. The team in possession of the ball has its offense on the field, the opposing team has its defense. Both consist of eleven players each. The aim of the offense is to work your way across the field to the opposing end zone in order to score. The goal of defense is to prevent this and thus to conquer the ball for your own offense.

The offense has four attempts (English: Downs) to a Distance of 10 yards put back. If the offense manages that, it gets another four downs for the next 10 yards. If this does not succeed in four attempts, the opposing team gets the ball and thus the opportunity to score themselves.

Only the playing time counts. For example after plays or fouls the clock stopped. So there are permanent interruptions.

How to gain space:

The Offense has two options to gain space: Fit through the air or that To run with the ball.

The starting point of a move is usually the playmaker (English: Quarterback) who either throws the ball, hands it to another player for a run or runs himself.

The game always continues from where the attacker stopped with the ball.

Task of Defense it is primarily to keep the loss of space – e.g. through tackles – as low as possible. But the defense can also gain space by pushing back the attackers.

Another gain in space for the defense is created by a Interception or one Fumble: The defense team captures the ball from the attacking team. Interception is when a pass from the air is intercepted before it hits the ground or is off the field of play. A fumble occurs when an attacker drops the ball or is knocked out of his hand before he himself touches the ground or is out of bounds. The defense can then record this. In both forms, possession of the ball and the right to attack change to the previously defending team.

If the offense does not create the necessary space gain of 10 yards after three of four downs or is still too far away from the opposing end zone to score points, the so-called usually follows punt. The fourth attempt is used to shoot the ball as far as possible into the opposing half. The right of attack then changes there.



If a team succeeds in getting the ball into the opposing end zone, it is rewarded with points. Depending on the type, these are different and are awarded as follows:

Touchdown : This occurs when the offense transports the ball into the opposing end zone by means of a run or a pass. For a touchdown there is six points . The defense can also achieve a touchdown if they conquer the ball through an interception or a fumble and carry it directly into the opposing end zone.

Extra point: After scoring a touchdown, the scoring team receives another free attempt. This is usually done as a shot. This means that a player shoots the ball between the two goal posts at the end of the end zone. As the name suggests, this extra point is called one point credited.

Two point conversion: A team rarely uses their free attempt after a touchdown to achieve a second touchdown – i.e. to move the ball again through a pass or run into the end zone. If that succeeds, it will two points rewarded. However, there is no further free attempt afterwards.

Field goal: The offense has this option if after three out of four attempts it has not made 10 yards, but is already within range of the opponent's goal. In this case, a field goal can be achieved with a shot through the bars of the goal behind the opponent's end zone three points brings in.

: The offense has this option if after three out of four attempts it has not made 10 yards, but is already within range of the opponent’s goal. In this case, a field goal can be achieved with a shot through the bars of the goal behind the opponent’s end zone brings in. Safety point: The second way to score points for defense. For this, the defense must push the opposing team back into its own end zone and bring down an attacker who is in possession of the ball. If that succeeds, there is for it two points.



Fouls and other rules:

The game starts with the so-called Kick off where a team’s defense shoots the ball as far into the opponent’s half as possible. Which team carries out the kick-off is decided by tossing a coin. The task of the offense is to catch the ball in its own half and to transport it as far back as possible towards the opposing end zone. The defense that executed the kick-off tries to stop the offense as early as possible. Where this stop takes place, the offense begins the first attack series of four attempts of the game (English: Drive).

The game starts with the so-called Kick off where a team's defense shoots the ball as far into the opponent's half as possible. Which team carries out the kick-off is decided by tossing a coin. The task of the offense is to catch the ball in its own half and to transport it as far back as possible towards the opposing end zone. The defense that executed the kick-off tries to stop the offense as early as possible. Where this stop takes place, the offense begins the first attack series of four attempts of the game (English: Drive).

The front row of the offense (English: Offensive Line or O-Line) has the task of protecting their quarterback and giving him as much time as possible to make a pass or run play. For their part, the defenders try to get through to the quarterback and bring him down. If they succeed, one speaks of one Quarterback sack (Pronunciation: "Säck").

When offense and defense meet, there is too much body contact and fouls regularly. Find a foul instead, a yellow flag is thrown onto the field by one of the referees. However, the play is ended first, only then is the foul punished. The penalties range from losing several yards of space to allowing a new first attempt to expelling a player and changing the right to attack.

The strict set of rules is monitored by four to seven referee who communicate with each other by radio and communicate their decisions via the stadium speakers.

If the coach of a team does not agree with a referee's decision, he has the opportunity to do so twice per game Challenge by throwing a red flag on the field. Then the referees check their decision on the basis of video images.

Each team has three time outs per half (English: Time outs). In this way, the coaches can stop the game clock – for example to plan another move. The clock is also stopped, for example, if a player runs out of bounds with the ball, a pass is not caught, the ball changes possession or the referees whistle for an action.

Player change in offense and defense are possible at any time between moves. So it happens that a team can consist of up to 53 players. However, a maximum of eleven players per team may be on the pitch at any one time.

If after 60 minutes it is four quarters draw stands, it goes into the Overtime which takes up to 15 minutes. If there is still a tie at the end of the overtime, the game in the regular NFL season ends in a draw. In knockout games such as the playoffs and the Super Bowl, more overtimes are added until a winner is determined.

