What is the purpose of the new law?

The new law allows reservists to be mobilized electronically, through the portal of Russian government institutions, or when the summons order is notified to a third party, after the summons order should have been delivered to the wanted person personally.

Many Russian youths required to perform compulsory military service evaded receiving these summons, either by ignoring them, changing their place of residence, or even leaving the country.

Under the legislation signed by Putin, it became possible to receive the mobilization order electronically, through the digital portal of the Russian public services.

There are millions of Russian men registered on this online portal who can then be called up for conscription through it.

Under the new law, every person wanted for conscription is considered to have evaded compulsory military service “if he refuses to receive his summons order or if he cannot be reached.”

Russian law provides for a long prison term for those who evade joining the army.

Fears of a second wave of mobilization

The Kremlin had said prior to the adoption of this law that “there will be no second wave” of mobilization after the “partial” mobilization ordered by President Putin last September to reinforce his forces in the war in Ukraine.

The Kremlin justified the measure, which was approved by the deputies, as an “extremely necessary” technical amendment to “improve and modernize” the national mobilization system.

Under the partial mobilization order issued by Putin at the end of last year, hundreds of thousands of young Russians joined the army, while others ignored their call-up orders, while tens of thousands preferred to flee the country.

And the Kremlin reassured that it “does not expect at all” that this new legislation will lead to a new wave of young men fleeing the country, stressing that this legislation “has nothing to do with mobilization.”