2023 will greet me with something I wanted to own. There are projects in life that never become part of reality, others are fulfilled. I achieved an important one by summoning the past. Next year the National Autonomous University of Mexico publishes my first work.

I got here driven by a desire, to share what I write, doing so required preparation and patience. My grandmother, who was from Sinaloa, was right when she said: “Slowly, I’m going in a hurry” because writing is a trade, which, like any other, requires the knowledge that makes it possible to choose the correct tools, and if it is done calmly, one accommodates one’s own history or that of others. For this, it is necessary to decide what will be the foundations that allow us to aspire to beauty.

There is a scaffolding that has to do with form and substance, each one with its own rules, which must be known before aspiring to hold a literary text in your hands. Perhaps beings endowed with singular intelligence and sensitivity can put words together without prior trial and study, and as if it were magic, they achieve a clean, credible and beautiful text; but ultimately, that case is the exception. I am not part of that group.

Today I know that writing is not easy, but doing it frequently lessens the difficulty. The first few times you have to explain what your story is about because you don’t even know for sure what you want to tell. Then the characters start to emerge, move away from you and start to have their own voice, only then do your stories start to explain themselves. This was and is my path, I continue to walk it while another year ends and we all look back because the future is presented as a possibility of renewal or as a path to perpetuate our reality in case we are in a good and beautiful place. .

To give context to this assertion, I borrow the words of Umberto Eco from the introduction to his book History of Beauty: “It seems that being beautiful is the same as being good and, in fact, in different historical periods a close link has been established between the Beautiful and the Good. But if we judge from our daily experience, we tend to consider as good what we not only like, but also want to possess. There are infinite things that seem good to us: a reciprocated love, an honestly acquired fortune, a refined delicacy, and in all these cases we would like to possess that good.

In the end, everyone will have their own account, and in mine, 2022 gave me something good that I hope will seem beautiful when you read it because a book comes to life when it meets its readers. I will tell you how I did it: a group of people shared their story with me, and by putting it in black and white, I also told a time in Mexico City.

In it a volcano explodes and along with the lava the emotions of some children who played among stones while they became adults drain. Between their future and my ears we managed to make them listen to us forever. A woman, who is not me, raised the stage where we are, her name is Pilar Ortega, a beautiful and good scientist. Thus, the words made us accomplices and together we drew the past because we could see how a space was transformed. The witness and protagonist of that story were the stones, millennial listeners of the relationship between men and nature.