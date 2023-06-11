In order to enhance the efforts of the Dubai government in promoting environmental sustainability, and pursuant to the directives of the wise leadership to provide an integrated system of sustainable mass transportation, and to achieve a zero-emissions public transportation strategy in the Emirate of Dubai by 2050, the Roads and Transport Authority signed a strategic partnership agreement with Al-Futtaim Motors Group, to support the transportation system sustainable in the body. Under the agreement, Al-Futtaim Motors, as the authority’s strategic mobility partner, will provide, for a period of three years, 360 buses and electric and hybrid vehicles, for use in major conferences and events hosted by Dubai, while providing technology and technologies related to electric charging.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Roads and Transport Authority by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Authority, and on behalf of Al-Futtaim Motors Group, Mr. General held in Barcelona

Partnership with the private sector

On this occasion, His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer expressed his happiness at signing the strategic partnership agreement with Al-Futtaim Motors Group, and said: “This partnership contributes to supporting the UAE’s endeavors to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, and is in line with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, in strengthening Dubai’s position as one One of the largest urban economies in the world, and supports the Dubai government’s efforts to strengthen partnership with the private sector.

He added, “The partnership agreement is a practical translation of the (Zero-Emissions Public Transport in Dubai 2050) strategy to convert all buses, taxis and limousines to zero-emissions, through which the authority seeks to convert 100% of public transport buses into electric and hydrogen buses by 2050, and convert 100% of taxis to electric and hydrogen vehicles by 2040. Al Tayer confirmed that the Roads and Transport Authority was the first authority in the region to operate hybrid vehicles within the taxi fleet, and that was in 2008, and to operate electric vehicles in the taxi sector since 2017.

He added: With the support and follow-up of the wise leadership (may God preserve it), the authority has developed, during the past eighteen years, the mass transit system in Dubai, and the authority provides an integrated system of sustainable mass transportation, and this system has contributed to increasing the proportion of trips via mass transportation and joint transportation from 6 % in 2006 to 19.4% in 2022.

Strategic Mobility Partner

For his part, Mr. Paul Willis, President of the Automotive Sector at Al-Futtaim Motors Group, said: As a leading group in the field of mobility in the UAE, we have a firm conviction in the importance of cooperation to advance the movement of industry and society forward in this regard, and our partnership with the Roads and Transport Authority contributes to strengthening this conviction. We are proud of being the strategic mobility partner of the Roads and Transport Authority in major conferences and events, which contributes to accelerating the implementation of the zero-emissions public transport strategy in Dubai 2050.

He added: As the largest distributor of cars in the country, we have been pioneers in providing alternative payment systems since 2008, when we introduced hybrid vehicles (hybrid) in the public transport sector, and we achieved an important market share in hybrid public transport of 46%, and in line with the green transformation of the state United Arab Emirates, we have expanded our offerings in both the retail and trade sectors, to support the country’s drive towards achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050, and we have established the Al-Futtaim Electric Mobility Company, to provide a complete ecosystem for electric cars, through which we seek to increase sales of energy-saving vehicles to 50% , of total car sales, by 2030, compared to about 10% currently.

Partnership agreement

The strategic partnership agreement extends for three years, and the Al-Futtaim Motors Group will provide 360 ​​electric and hybrid buses and vehicles, including 10 electric buses, 250 electric vehicles, and 100 hybrid vehicles, and provide the necessary infrastructure for electric charging, which includes (10) electric charging units with direct and alternating current, Providing technical support for operating activities, electric mobility, and the use of advanced technologies for the electric fleet.

electric buses

Al-Futtaim Motors Group will provide 10 electric buses, including Volvo buses, that are supported by the latest smart technologies, and an easy-to-use interface that makes it easier for drivers to manage their routes through seamless integration with vehicle systems, ensuring that the smart bus has easy communication and data exchange, and features an accurate passenger counting system equipped with sensors. It is developed to know the number of passengers getting on and off the bus, and the bus can accommodate a large number of passengers, with a special space for wheelchairs for people of determination.

The buses are equipped with touch screens, which provide the driver with immediate information about the rate of battery consumption, door status, temperature, and display alerts and messages on the overhead display. Continuously monitors driver condition to detect driver fatigue. Alerts are sent to the driver and documented for further analysis. This proactive approach helps enhance driver safety and reduce accidents caused by fatigue.

Polestar 2

The Polestar 2 electric vehicle is issued in three different versions, the first equipped with an electric generator that produces 231 horsepower with a torque of 330 Newton meters and a battery with a capacity of 69 kWh and a driving range of 444 km, and the second is equipped with a long-range single generator, and it comes in a larger size with a battery with a capacity of 78 kWh with an electric driving range of 542 km, and the third version is equipped with two electric generators with four-wheel drive features with a total power of 408 horsepower and a torque of 660 Newton meters and an electric driving range of 482 km.

BYD Auto 3

The BYD Auto 3 is characterized by a spacious and comfortable interior space and a large storage space for passengers and luggage, with a range of 420 km per charge, and is the perfect choice for daily use and city driving, and provides many advanced safety features, including the Lane Keeping Assist System. Blind Spot Monitoring, Front and Rear Collision Alert, and Front Side and Overhead Airbags provide reassurance to drivers of all skill levels, including novice drivers and young families.

Byd Hahn

BYD Hahn, the long-range electric version, reaches 521 km per charge, features a power of up to 100 km in 3.9 seconds, an ultra-safe battery, advanced safety systems such as a safety matrix (four-layer and four-dimensional), and multiple airbags High-quality materials contribute to its durability and protection.

Al-Futtaim Electric Transport

Al-Futtaim Electric Transport Company, a subsidiary of the Al-Futtaim Group, specializes in providing and promoting sustainable transportation solutions in the UAE and the Middle East region. The company focuses on the distribution and sale of electric and hybrid vehicles, and the provision of electric charging infrastructure and related services.

The company is committed to achieving environmental sustainability, and aims to accelerate the adoption of electric and hybrid cars (hybrid) in the region, which contributes to reducing the carbon footprint and building a more sustainable future. It is the exclusive distributor for electric cars from the Polestar and BYD brands in the UAE, where Offers a range of models to suit the needs and budgets of all customers.