The vacation had barely begun when the trip had almost failed: a young girl (15) was asked to do something unbelievable at the airport.

Hurghada – 15-year-old Caitlyn Disley from Great Britain might think twice about spending her holidays in Egypt again. A shocking event in the North African country has had a profound impact on her. Media across Europe are reporting on the incident. Egypt is a popular destination for many Europeans due to its good climatic conditions, prices and accessibility, especially Hurghada.

Caitlyn, a red-haired teenager with short hair, had a “traumatic experience” at Hurghada airport. Security officials asked her to undress to make sure she was actually a girl. According to WiganToday It was a “traumatic check because they couldn’t believe she was a girl.”

Vacationer is forced to completely undress to prove her gender

The tour group was only allowed to leave the terminal after security had identified her as a woman. Caitlyn had to pull up her bra and prove that she did not have male genitalia. The English portals show a picture of Caitlyn next to her passport photo, in which she looks younger. After the security check, she felt “shocked and ashamed”. And described: “It was traumatizing and embarrassing. I’ve never had to go through anything like that before.” Her father wants to draw attention to the situation – to prevent the same thing from happening to others. He describes her as a “tomboy”, which in German means something like rascal or boyish. “But you can clearly see her in the photo.”

Caitlyn’s father is still shocked: “It was a terrible experience for Caitlyn and I think she’s slowly starting to understand what happened now that she’s back home. She repressed it while they were there, but she kept worrying before the return trip that the same thing would happen again at Hurghada Airport.” Two male security officers are said to have asked her to undress.

“We also have to look down there”: Airport incident in Hurghada shocks Britain

At the airport, her friend’s family asked for an English-speaking contact person because the security guards were unable to communicate. A nurse found by the friend’s mother finally helped Caitlyn and translated: “She should push up her sports bra and the two of them must also ‘look down there’,” the father said later. The friend’s mother explained that she “wouldn’t do that under any circumstances.” After the humiliating exposure of the top, there was finally a “solution.” Caitlyn pulled her pants up tightly to her crotch to prove that she did not have male genitalia. Then they were allowed to leave.

Caitlyn’s father has no plans to sue anyone, but he wants to send a message: “We don’t want it to happen to anyone else. It could be a ten or eleven year old next time.” WiganToday also reported WalesOnlinethe Swiss portal 20min.ch and the DailyMail about the incident. In April we reported on a family who spent 4370 euros on their holiday in Egypt but had a terrible trip. (ank)