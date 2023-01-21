“In the Moscow region, a training course was held with personnel of the anti-aircraft missile brigade of the Western Military District to repel air attacks on important military, industrial and administrative facilities,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

The statement added, “The battery teams were deployed to the compounds in combat formations. When targets resembling aircraft and ballistic missiles were discovered, the anti-aircraft artillery fired electronic missiles.”

The ministry indicated that “more than 150 soldiers and more than 30 pieces of weapons, military and special equipment participated” in the exercises.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not specify when the exercises would take place.

On Friday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refused to answer a question about whether Russia feared Moscow would be targeted, and referred the question to the Defense Ministry.

In recent months, Russia has witnessed several attacks attributed to Ukraine.