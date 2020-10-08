This Thursday, October 8, Cédric Villani, the mathematician deputy who left the parliamentary group LaREM, must present to his colleagues a bill against animal suffering. It is said that the parliamentary majority will vote part of its text, the one aimed at prohibiting work with wild animals in circuses, as well as the breeding of mink for fur. But she would refuse other articles relating to breeding. 1 er Last October, Brigitte Gothière, co-founder of the L214 association, reacted to the presumed intentions of the LaREM group in these terms: “To justify their opposition to the article proposing the exit from cage breeding, the“ En Marche ”deputies have took the example of the egg sector to illustrate the “goodwill” of sectors. What a lie! “.

Tomorrow we will come back to the evolution of the chicken egg industry in France. In the meantime, it should be noted that L214’s argument forgets that France is a member of the European Union; which is a free trade area, without any customs tariffs on goods circulating between the 27 member countries. Therefore, as we already noted in our article published yesterday, eliminating cage and battery farming on French territory alone will lead French distributors to import more eggs, pork, veal, poultry raised in battery with our neighbors. Quite simply because their selling price will be significantly lower than meat and eggs from free-range breeding in France.

Wild boars are not caged and they cause great damage

A few weeks ago, we also explained how the lack of regulation of the numbers of certain wild animals resulted in an exponential growth in their number and in increasingly severe damage to crops and meadows. In rural areas, the evolution of biodiversity rarely corresponds to the way in which it is dreamed of by militant ecologists who are often city dwellers without contact with the life of the natural environment. Historically, in the countryside, it has been necessary to “regulate” the populations of harmful animals by firearms and traps; whether it is foxes, crows, or wild boars. Less and less hunted due to the decrease in the number of hunters, the wild boar herds numbered around 2.5 million heads now on the lands of France. Their number increased further in 2020, as hunting stopped earlier due to confinement.

Ten hectares of corn destroyed from sowing on a farm in Loiret

Very recently, the FDSEA of Loiret had invited the prefect of the department to Thierry Daubigny’s farm in Saint-Aignan-le-Jaillard in order to have him observe the damage caused on a farm. In this department where large crops such as wheat, corn and beet are important, hunters kill an average of 20,000 wild boars per year. Despite this, their numbers keep increasing and so does the damage. This is evidenced by the comments made that day by Thierry Daubigny: “As of January 5 of this year, 5 hectares of wheat out of 20 sown were already destroyed. In twenty years, out of 110 hectares of cultivated corn, I had to go from 20 hectares of fences to 90 hectares and this year 10 hectares of corn was destroyed as soon as it was sown ”. To this testimony of a cereal farmer were added many others, including that of a breeder whose meadows were plowed by wild boars.

During the same meeting, Patrick Langlois, president of the FDSEA of Loiret, recalled that wild boars found dead in Germany in recent weeks were carriers of African swine fever. The wild boars do not know the borders, the disease can arrive in France and put in great difficulty the pig industry by transmitting the disease to it. This would also reduce the outlets for cereal production, starting with corn.

For the department of Loiret alone, the damage of large game on crops was 86% attributable to wild boars in 2019 and was estimated at 1.29 million euros. In many rural departments, the number of hunters is decreasing and many prefer to seek partridge, pheasant, hare and rabbit rather than big game. To hunt the latter effectively, it is necessary to set up a collective organization for the hunts, which implies having a sufficient number of volunteers.

Where the wolf advances, breeding in the meadow recedes

In some grass-rearing areas, herds of wild boar return their snouts to the meadows to eat roots and earthworms. For wild boar as for certain birds reputed to be harmful, such as crows, for example, the lack of regulation results in an excessive growth in their numbers. But many associative activists claiming to be in the animal cause know too little about the realities on the ground to understand and, even more, to admit, which is obvious for the peasants whose activity and income are called into question by the growth of numbers of wild predators. For a breeder, beyond the economic loss, discovering that he was unable to protect his animals from an attack that was both brutal and cruel is also a suffering that our mainstream media never report.

Those who demand the immediate ban on house breeding also campaign for the colonization of the entire national territory by wolves. The latter are now present in breeding departments such as Saône-et-Loire and Seine-Maritime where they have already killed dozens of ewes in recent months and complicated the lives of breeders. But the “welfare” of these farm animals is never taken into account by those who denounce cage farming. The same disguise the fact that the permanent insecurity of herds in the face of predators such as the wolf will reduce pasture breeding in favor of house breeding, so as not to suffer attacks. Suddenly, biodiversity will decline because meadows and wooded paths are no longer cleaned by herbivores, which will also encourage fires in times of drought.

