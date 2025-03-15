To prohibit their vote to determine presidents: Ecuador proves the evolution of indigenous vote in the Andean countries

“Not a single right vote.” It was one of the resolutions that reached Wednesday, after four hours of assembly, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (CONAIE) on its support for the presidential elections of April 13. There was expectation in the decision, because the indigenist party Pachakutik was the third most voted in the first round and its 5.3% of votes achieved will be decisive to choose between the current president Daniel Noboa and the Correísta Luisa González. The result was contradictory: hours before the announcement, the Amazon section of the Confederation, La Confeniae, showed its support for the current conservative president in a letter.

As the same leader of Pachakutik and Conaie, Leónidas Iza, the 536,000 voters who supported their candidacy in the first round are necessarily indigenous. Not even the native electorate will blindly follow the decision of its leaders. However, the alliances and support that candidates of different ideologies are looking for with original organizations prove the evolution of the influence of the indigenous vote. Not only in Ecuador, but throughout the Andean elections cycle that will be completed with Bolivia (August 17) and Peru (April 12, 2026). A suffrage that was denied to them well into the second half of the twentieth century and that now allows them to govern peace for almost two decades and that caused a surprising victory of Pedro Castillo in Lima in 2021.

“The indigenist vote, which is not necessarily indigenous, has been representing 20% ​​of the electorate in Ecuador. It goes to different points of the ideologies spectrum, but is constantly present. It has a good electoral basis, which is well organized, can promote a candidacy, ”says the professor of the Institute of High National Studies (IAEN), Gabriel Hidalgo.

Hidalgo takes as a reference the results that the rural sector had in the presidential elections since its first participation in 1996, when, colligated with a new country, it ended third with 20% of the votes. Since then, like Pachakutik, they allied and took Lucio Gutiérrez to the presidency in 2002; They allowed the victory of Rafael Correa in the first round in 2009; They were tenths of the second round in 2021; and led the violent protests of 2019 and 2022 against the government. The photograph of native ponchos and Whipalas They take the Congress in 2019 to the shout of “Outside (Lenin) Moreno!”

The values ​​pursued by the indigenous movement are usually associated with the left, such as social justice or the expropriation of land. However, for Cacique Iza, González does not represent the left, but the “social democracy”, and has conditioned on Wednesday his support in exchange for several demands. “The indigenous class has always been an actor of contradiction to Correism, so it can be understood that Correa has promoted political actions to persecute its main leaders,” says Hidalgo. The point of greatest tension came when, in his second term (2009-2013), Correa violently repressed the anti-extractivist protests. It was a breakdown that would be reconciled for the first time if Pachakutik confirms his support for González.

Indigenous domain in Bolivia

7.7%of the almost 18 million Ecuadorians recognize as an indigenous ethnicity, according to the 2022 census. It is the third South American country with the largest original population, behind Peru (25.7%) and Bolivia (41%). The latter, like his South American counterparts, began his republican life with a constitution that denied citizen participation to the native class, but was the first to include it with universal suffrage implemented in 1952.

“[hasta entonces] There was talk of a country of the neighbors and a country of the Indians. His life was not taken into account, except his political life. Before the 1952 revolution, in its ID he referred who his ‘pattern’ ”, explains Christine Delfour, professor at the UPEM University in France, specialist in Latin American studies. After the independence of Spain, an internal colonialism remained in the nascent republics that sought to minimize or use the indigenous population as cannon flesh. The most representative Bolivian case was that of the Federal War (1898-1900). The liberal side, who faced the conservatives, recruited indigenous soldiers with the promise of social reforms only to pursue and execute them after they achieved victory.

As in Ecuador, the partisan life of the original movement in Bolivia becomes significant in the nineties. Parties such as Túpac Katari revolutionary movement or indigenous movement Pachacuti achieve parliamentary representation, and in 1993 the Aimara Víctor Hugo Cárdenas is chosen as vice president and becomes the first indigenous in the government. The entire impetus of the time is captured and unified by Evo Morales and his party Movement to Socialism (MAS). From the 2005 elections they raided the way for three victories in the first spabullante.

They have had to spend almost 20 years, aggressive repressions, such as Chaparina against Communitys that rejected a road that crossed their territory, and an internal crisis so that the monopoly of the MAS is threatened. The struggles within the same organizations between the factions that support Morales and those on the side of the current president, Luis Arce, evidence for the first time a dispersion of the native vote. “Being indigenous is not being the MAS,” claimed the deputy of the Sura Nation, Toribia Lero, in an intervention last week in Congress that went viral in the country. Federations and Trade Unions of Workers, in charge of several ministries and previously unified, are beginning to take a side for the next elections on August 17.

Castillo’s irruption in Peru

The indigenous political reality in Peru differs from their neighboring countries. Its Constitution does not recognize a plurinational country that gives ancestral nations full autonomy, as the latest magnificent texts of Ecuador (2008) and Bolivia (2009) do. Moreover, the word “indigenous” is not directly mentioned, but peasant and native communities.

The universal vote was implemented only in 1979 and was one of the last countries of the region to instruct an agrarian reform in 1963. Despite being the cradle of the indigenous intellectual movement between 1920 and 1930, with José Carlos Mariátegui as the main lighthouse, he barely resulted in Parliament.

“Unlike other states where important political parties are observed that have indigenous candidates who claim the indigenous and reach Parliament with agendas related to the rights of their land, in Peru it has not occurred. It is a task in which platforms participate more, ”says the researcher at the Institute of Peruvian Studies (IEP), Paulo Vilca.

Although Alejandro Toledo, president from 2001 to 2006, as the first head of state with native descent, never identified with the indigenous, explains Vilca. There are cases of legislators linked to indigenism such as the Ayacuchana Tania Pariona or the Pulina Arpasi pneña, but they have not been the rule.

The paradigm turned with the arrival of Professor Pedro Castillo, defender of his peasant origin, in 2021. “Much of his support came from the southern part of the country, which is the area with the highest percentage of the indigenous population, mainly Quechua and Aymara, but also the largest poverty rate. Traditionally he has voted for candidates Antiestableshmentof radical left. ”

It was also the South (Arequipa, Puno) the epicenter of the massive social manifestations between December 2023, after the dismissal and apprehension of Castillo, until March 2024, which were repressed by the army with a balance of 60 dead. It is the main reason for the political crisis of the Government of Dina Boluarte, with an approval of 3%.

Despite the current incidence of indigenous vote in the Andean countries, there is still an excessive paternalism of the political class. The researcher and professor of the Bolivian Private University (UPB), Andrés Laguna, defines it as prebendarismo: receive a benefit or position in exchange for support in the elections. Comments: “Tuto Quiroga [candidato opositor para las elecciones bolivianas] He said in a colloquium that in Bolivia we are all mestizos. Racially it may be true, but cultural identity is much more complex than your phenotypic map. It is a homogenizing category and equality invisible difference. We are in a country where differences must be recognized not to generate division, but to constitute common projects where both you and I feel represented. ”