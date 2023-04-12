Roger L. S, the young man who was arrested in Murcia after allegedly ending the life of a shooting instructor in the Barcelona town of Canovelles, had to say goodbye to freedom this Tuesday. The 19-year-old alleged murderer entered provisional prison in the afternoon after leaving the National Police headquarters early in the morning and being transferred to the City of Justice in Murcia. There he testified before the head of Investigating Court number 5, acting as a guard, that he ordered his transfer to jail.

The suspect, despite being transferred to the Campos del Río prison, was made available to the Examining Court number 2 of the Barcelona town of Granollers, which may soon order his transfer to a Catalan prison. According to judicial sources, Roger LS faces alleged crimes of homicide or murder, two illegal arrests, the crime of illegal possession of weapons and the crime of resistance or attack in connection with minor crimes of injury. All these crimes were allegedly committed between the afternoon of April 8 in Granollers until his arrest in Murcia.

The National Police stopped this young man this Sunday at the El Carmen de Murcia station. After allegedly committing the crime, he forced two girls “at gunpoint” to take him to the city, hundreds of kilometers away. Due to their ignorance of Murcia, they made a mistake and ended up in the bus lane of the Gran Vía. There they were intercepted by a local police officer who was patrolling alone on a motorbike. When asked by the municipal council, the young women lied, alleging that they had made a mistake. They did not alert her because they feared for their lives. “If you say something, I’ll kill you and her,” said the alleged murderer to get her collaboration. “They were very brave and managed to lie despite their fear,” they highlight from the national body.

Once he got out of the vehicle, one of them called 091. It was 8 in the morning on Sunday, he had been on the run since 7:30 on Saturday. “From that moment we mobilized all available resources, a total of about 30 agents, who were deployed looking for the suspect with the physical characteristics that had been described to us. What we call a ‘cage operation’. In addition, the individual had indicated to the girls that he would go to the bus station, “says Héctor López, one of the agents of the Prevention and Reaction Unit in charge of arresting him.

López and his partner Jesús Marín stopped him at the Carmen station, when the fugitive was in the waiting room. «It is the worst scenario that can be given to you as a police officer. There is an armed person, who has already killed, in a room full of people. We couldn’t get the regulation shot no matter how much I had it in my shooting line because there were about 30 people who were going to start to stand up. We could not risk that there would be a shot, “says the policeman.