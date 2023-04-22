One of the three young men arrested for his alleged attack on a national police officer, who was struck in the head with an ax, will enter provisional prison this Saturday. The three suspects were transferred early in the morning to the City of Justice in Murcia to testify before the Investigating Court number 7, on duty. The head of this body ordered the transfer to jail of one of the young people, who is facing alleged crimes of attempted murder and attempted murder,

The other two suspects, according to judicial sources, were released accused of the same charges. Both have a restraining order that prevents them from approaching or communicating with the victim and, in addition, they must appear periodically in court.

The national police officer, a sub-inspector stationed at the Sewer police station, had to be hospitalized but, according to police sources, he is out of danger. He has head and arm injuries.

The attack, according to the sources, took place on Thursday afternoon, shortly before six, in the vicinity of La Fica, in Murcia. The deputy inspector, who was off duty, went out for a run along the river bank and upon reaching the La Fica area, in Murcia, had to make a detour due to some works. There he met three young men -one of them armed with an axe- who began to attack him.

The other two accused, when being transferred to the courts this Saturday.



Official sources, however, specified that, for the moment, the investigation has only revealed that the agent started an argument with the young people and that, by identifying himself as a police officer, they attacked him harshly. The victim tried to defend herself tooth and nail, but the young man who was carrying the weapon allegedly struck her in the head with an ax and also injured her arms. As a result of the attack, the policeman was seriously injured. A woman helped him and, after raising the alert, he was taken to a hospital.