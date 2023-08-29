A scene caught the attention of a unit of the National Police when it was patrolling near a beach in Estepona: a group of people were running after a man who was trying to escape. As the troops approached, several witnesses told them that they had discovered the individual when he was recording naked children in the showers. This was confirmed by the agents when they opened the image gallery of their mobile. The judicial authority decreed his provisional admission to prison.

It happened last Wednesday, August 23, around 8:30 p.m. Apparently, the bathers surprised the 45-year-old suspect at the time he was recording the youngsters, taking advantage of the fact that the parents undressed the children to rinse them. After his arrest, the judicial authority has ordered his imprisonment for his alleged responsibility in a crime of child pornography.

As soon as they informed the police, belonging to the Local Citizen Security Brigade of the Estepona Police Station, they intervened the cell phone of the investigated. In a first inspection of the image gallery, they verified that the terminal contained at least fifty nude videos on the beach, as reported by the Provincial Police Station.

The events led to the opening of an investigation by the Family and Women’s Care Unit (UFAM). So far, four families have reported the suspect. The agents also carried out an entry and search procedure in the hotel room where the arrested person was staying, where they intervened a laptop and memory storage devices.

At this time, the analysis and dumping of the files contained in the seized terminals is pending to determine the scope of the case. The Estepona Investigating Court number 1 is aware of the facts, which has ordered the arrest of the detainee.