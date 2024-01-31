Borrell added that he expects the European bloc's foreign ministers to approve the mission when they meet on February 19.

Officials say that seven European Union countries are ready to provide ships or aircraft for the mission. Belgium has already pledged to send a frigate. Germany is expected to do the same.

The Iran-backed Houthis have launched a sustained campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in response to the Israeli offensive in Gaza against Hamas that began in October.

However, the Yemen-based Houthis have often targeted ships with little or no clear connection to Israel, endangering shipping on a major global trade route between Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Last week, US and British forces bombed several targets at eight sites used by the Houthis. This was the second time that the two allies launched coordinated retaliatory strikes against the Houthis' missile capabilities.

Borrell insisted that the EU mission – nicknamed SPEEDS, from the Greek word for “shield” – would not participate in any military strikes and would only operate at sea.

“This is the goal: to protect ships. Intercepting attacks on ships. Not participating in any action against the Houthis. Just preventing Houthi attacks,” Borrell told reporters before chairing a meeting of European Union defense ministers in Brussels.