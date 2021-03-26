ofPatrick Mayer shut down

Scientists determine that people with coronavirus infections have a higher risk of death directly after surgery. You are now pleading for new corona vaccination privileges in Germany.

Munich / Tübingen – Tübingen is now considered a model city in the coronavirus pandemic in Germany. For how a way out of lockdown can be found in the Corona crisis, and not least for a way back to normality after more than a year of great privation.

Thanks to the large-scale and close-knit tests for the corona virus, shopping and even visits to the cinema in the Tübingen city area are possible again. Now there is the next foray from the Swabian university town with around 85,000 inhabitants south of Stuttgart.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: Tübingen researchers advocate vaccination privileges before operations

Researchers at the Tübingen University Clinic advocate vaccinating people against corona prior to urgently required but plannable operations with priority. The university clinic said this in a message this Thursday (March 25th). This should prevent people weakened by an operation from dying of infection with the insidious corona virus.

Before giving their opinion, the scientists looked at data from more than 56,000 patients from several countries. According to the Tübingen University Hospital, they came to the conclusion that the risk of dying after an operation was significantly increased by a corona infection. Vaccinations before planned operations could prevent more Covid 19 deaths, it said. Age should not only be used as a criterion for vaccination.

Corona vaccinations in Germany: The next advance from Tübingen in the coronavirus pandemic

People before certain operations, on the other hand, should be given more consideration. The University Hospital in Tübingen is a renowned location in Baden-Württemberg with many hospitals from various specialist areas. In addition, the Swabian Mittelstadt is home to the pharmaceutical company CureVac, which is researching a corona vaccine – and is therefore considered a beacon of hope in Germany. (pm)