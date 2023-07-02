The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi has identified five environmental requirements that those licensed to graze must abide by, including not introducing exotic plants, animals, or any harmful substances into grazing areas, and not uprooting, burning, transporting, cutting, destroying, logging, removing or collecting grazing plants. , or any part thereof within the grazing areas, and not to damage or harm the biodiversity or cause any damage to the local environment in the grazing areas, and adhere to the permitted grazing seasons, in addition to the licensee’s obligation to observe the grazing suspension periods determined by the Authority, in coordination with the concerned authorities to ensure Sustainability of grazing areas.

The authority indicated that it had recently conducted a study to assess the vegetation cover of 35 sites in the regions of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra. The authority is investing additional efforts in research and rehabilitation, through an in-depth environmental pasture assessment program, in addition to rehabilitating the main plant species, such as Samar, Ghaf, Al-Ghada, Al-Ramth, Al-Markh trees, and others, through its program to protect and rehabilitate local trees.

The authority identified a number of violations that practitioners of the grazing profession are prohibited from doing any of them within the emirate, including grazing without obtaining the necessary license, grazing outside the designated grazing areas, using bicycles, cars or any type of vehicles or machinery in grazing areas for the purpose of entertainment, and building a permanent building. or temporary or any part thereof within the grazing areas, grazing in non-grazing seasons, placing fences, tools or waste in the grazing areas, leaving the livestock to graze unaccompanied, in addition to not maintaining general hygiene in the grazing areas, and not presenting a grazing license upon request By the authority’s employees, in accordance with the grazing law in the emirate.

The authority confirmed that it does not allow grazing except after obtaining a license for a period of one year, subject to renewal, pointing out that the conditions for obtaining a grazing license stipulate that the applicant for the license must be a citizen of the country, not be less than 21 years old, and have a valid and accredited certificate. His ownership of animal wealth is confirmed by the concerned authorities, and he holds a certificate indicating that his livestock is registered in the animal identification and registration system in the emirate with the concerned authorities, and he has a grazing farm license issued by the concerned authorities.

The authority stressed that the executive regulations of Law No. 11 of 2020 regarding regulating grazing in the emirate, which was issued last week, strengthen the authority’s role in monitoring pastoral resources, rehabilitating vegetation in grazing areas to preserve the grazing process, a traditional inherited practice, documenting and preserving it in accordance with Scientific foundations, and the implementation of the law issued by the Commission helps to ensure the preservation of natural and cultural heritage, through the sustainable use of resources, the preservation of natural wild plants and the reduction of soil degradation, which supports the food security system and the sustainability of plants and livestock.

Organizing grazing operations

The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi confirmed that the executive regulations of Law No. 11 of 2020 regarding regulating grazing in the emirate aim to regulate grazing and all related activities in the emirate, by issuing grazing licenses to owners and breeders of livestock, to ensure the recovery of natural pastures and the promotion and sustainability of biodiversity. This gives the pastures an opportunity for natural regeneration and ensures their continuity for future generations.

Owners and breeders of livestock can apply for a license to the authority in accordance with the procedures and requirements specified by the authority, and after paying the prescribed fees for that, which include attaching a copy of the identity card of the applicant for the license, and a copy of an approved and valid animal wealth inventory certificate indicating his ownership of the livestock and registered in the identification system. And registering animals in the emirate from the concerned authorities. The license applicant must identify the persons who accompany and care for the livestock, and provide a copy of their Emirates ID.