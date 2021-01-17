Here, the sample placed on the PCR plate does not come from a patient’s nose but from one of the 20,000 treatment plants in the country. In Ivry-sur-Seine (Val-de-Marne), the Paris water authority welcomes in one of its laboratories a team of scientists from Parisian and Lorraine universities. Their mission: to find traces of the Sars-Cov-2 virus in the wastewater of around sixty wastewater treatment plants. In all, 150 representative samples of the territory are analyzed twice a week by the Obépine research network. Since its establishment in March 2020, it has managed to predict the resurgences of the epidemic a week or two before they are confirmed in the number of new cases tested positive. ” Whenever the test positivity rate increased, an increase in the concentration of the virus had been detected ten days or even three weeks earlierEnthuses virologist Prunelle Waldman.

Numbers that coincide

On the sheet that she holds out, the curves of the prevalence of the virus in wastewater are superimposed on those of the official figures published by Public Health France. During the peaks of March and November 2020, the rise in epidemic pressure started in the figures of Obthorn some time before it was confirmed in the results of individual tests. The phenomenon is explained by the fact that infected people, even asymptomatic, excrete virus molecules in their stool. Clues that scientists find in the concentrations of wastewater of millions of people. Since the beginning of January, researchers have observed a further increase: “U increase in the concentration of virus genomes, and it continues to climb moderately In the words of Prunelle Waldman. ” Even if it is still early to be sure and we cannot say what proportion this increase in the number of cases will take», She nuances.

New indicator

Since December, the epidemiological study of wastewater ( wastewater-based epidemiology, as scientists call it) is of increasing interest to health authorities, worried about an upsurge in the number of cases after the end of the year holidays. With a little delay, according to research director and microbiologist Laurent Moulin. ” This indicator is new, it took them some time to take it into account. But today the regional health agencies and the Ministry of Health are following us», He rejoices. In recent weeks, he has seen a greater number of requests from ministerial cabinets to orient his work according to the news of the pandemic. It was the appearance of the English variant, and the fear that this highly contagious strain would spread in France, that prompted the authorities to track it down in the wastewater extracts.

“It has been one of our priorities since DecemberExplains the virologist who studies the sequencing of each sample to find the genes of the mutated virus. To carry out these still recent studies, the researchers have to perfect their methods: ” The variants can be very minor. In the sewage of millions of inhabitants, it is difficult to see them.“

Expectations and Limits

“We are very much waiting to see what these studies will give to identify the variant», Reacts Luc Ginot. Director of public health at the regional health agency of Île-de-France, his decision-making work is influenced by analyzes of wastewater. “Today we are pretty sure that this practice provides relevant information. Confronted with other epidemiological indicators, it is a very interesting element to form a general opinion of the epidemic.», He explains. For institutions like his, reading wastewater helps to anticipate the evolution of epidemiological curves. On the other hand, the method finds its limits when it comes to quantifying the epidemic. It is for this reason that public policies are not established on the basis of this single indicator, for the moment in any case. Unlike Marseille, where the study of wastewater at an ultra-local level makes it possible to target certain districts or establishments to test the population there. The agglomeration of 1.6 million inhabitants does not participate in the Obépine network. The marine firefighters take their own samples there.“All the work on the study of the virus in wastewater has not yet stabilized», Specifies Luc Ginot, cautious.“By sampling the sewers on an ad hoc basis, the results can be subject to great variability», Warns Prunelle Waldman.

Predict rebound

As environmental virology research teams are mobilized in several countries around the world, the view of public authorities on this discipline could rapidly evolve.“There are debates between scientists and epidemiological surveillance is still evolving», Describes the director of public health in Ile-de-France.

The study of wastewater could open up new fields in the management of the epidemic.“We do not yet know how to correlate the curves and calculate the number of people affected, but mathematicians are working on it. “These data could thus be used by researchers to estimate the size of the first wave, when the population was not yet tested. They could then establish the precise number of people who have been infected with Covid-19 and predict the epidemic rebounds to come. Once the pandemic is behind us, monitoring wastewater would make it easier to detect contagion in a population by new organisms.