The queue of cars on the N-340 entrance for Salobreña was backing up, such was the amount of drivers trying to enter the town.

Interestingly, this was Sunday about midday, which means that rather than staying on the coast over the weekend, visitors from Granada, were coming down just to pass the day, then return – good news for bars and restaurants but not so much for hotels and hostels.

The logic is obvious; what is the point of staying on the coast if everything closes at 21.30h and you have to be off the streets by 22.00? So, it is better to make two day trips to the coast; Saturday and Sunday.

But not everybody was heading for the coast because Sunday lunchtime, Meson Los Prados at the top of the Goat road (A4050), was packed – thank god they had taken on two extra serving staff for the day. It was impossible to eat there without a prior reservation during the peak hours of lunchtime.

Meanwhile, up on Sierra Nevada, the perfect weather meant that access was easy (no ice) and the slopes were beckoning, so much so that the resort reached its limit of 9,000 skier on both Saturday and Sunday – remember, present restrictions still in force mean that they can only operate at 60% still.

(News: Granada, Andalucia)